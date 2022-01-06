MLK Festival Grounds improvements ongoing in Temple

The downtown Temple area is undergoing some major changes.

With MLK Day around the corner residents say it's fitting that the MLK festival grounds get the upgrade it needs.

The 2.7 million dollar project is expected to be completed in April of this year, it's part of a larger downtown revitalization project.

President of the NAACP Board, Benny Walsh said, “It’s very important to make this area start building and putting different things downtown.”

He says its convenient and gives the residents in the area something to look forward to while adding value to the downtown area.

Walsh said, “We do not have to go over to the west side or the north side, we have something located right here, we can walk out of our doors and enjoy.

The city says the purpose of this revamp is to make it easier to get from the MLK grounds to Santa Fe trail and downtown Temple.

Kiara Nowlin, Interim Communications and Public Relations Manager with the city said, “They are also converting the overhead electricity to underground electricity which would provide an open, and clean and aesthetically pleasing area for festival ground visitors to enjoy.”

