Sumter County, FL

4th resident of Florida retirement haven The Villages arrested for voter fraud

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Another resident of The Villages in Florida, the nation’s largest retirement community, has been arrested for voter fraud by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Franklin Barnes was arrested on Jan. 4 for violating the law and attempting to cast multiple ballots in the 2020 election. He’s the fourth resident of the community, located northwest of Orlando, to see charges for voter fraud in the past month.

In December 2021, Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider were charged for casting more than one ballot, according to local authorities. All three were registered as Republican voters at the time of the election.

According to previous coverage by local TV news station WESH, Ketcik voted by mail in Florida while also casting an absentee ballot in Michigan, while Halstead voted in person in Florida but cast an absentee ballot in New York.

Rider was charged with casting an absentee ballot in New York while also voting in Sumter County, according to reporting by Villages-News , a media company in The Villages.

Barnes was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the Sumter County sheriff. According to Florida vote records, Barnes was not affiliated with a political party.

