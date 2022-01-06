ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.

By Schalischa Petit-De
 7 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two semis were involved in the crash and a car is on its side. One person was transported to Kettering Health, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Three lanes of traffic are shut down due to the crash, but reopened around midnight, three hours later. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene right now. WDTN will update this developing story as we learn more information.

Four injured, 2 taken by Careflight in Monday night crash

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people have been brought to the hospital after a single-car crash in Sidney Monday night. According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Knoop-Johnson road around 7:50 pm. Upon arrival, deputies found the car has rolled over, injuring four […]
3 children injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old is in critical condition and two other children are injured after a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 7:10 a.m. and there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, one adult and three children. Dayton Police said a vehicle was southbound on North […]
Car crashes into home, parked car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ­– A single-car crash sent one to the hospital early Tuesday morning, police say. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that police responded around 12:02 am to reports of a car crashing into a house on Nordale Ave in Dayton. Upon arrival, police found the vehicle had hit a parked car and then […]
Drugs, firearm recovered from Troy home

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a month-long narcotics investigation, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and a weapon from a Troy home. On January 10, deputies and detectives executed a narcotics warrant at a home on South Mulberry Street in Troy.  The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered the following: […]
Body found in Xenia field identified

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning. According to Captain Steve Lane with the Xenia Police Department, officers received the call around 7:30 am that a woman’s body had been found in grassy area behind the Thistlewood Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard. On Wednesday, January 12, the […]
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office recognizes police dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith will be presenting police dogs with their 2022 dog licenses on Jan. 11. On Tuesday, Keith will present police dogs from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Miamisburg and Dayton police departments with their 2022 dog licenses at 11 a.m. Three Sheriff’s Office K-9’s that […]
Huber Heights pilot among 2 killed in Missouri plane crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators say two pilots from Ohio were killed in a deadly plane crash Saturday night in St. Charles County. During a Tuesday morning briefing, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was operated by AirnetII, LLC out of Ohio and was on its way to […]
Miami Valley fire departments look to hire during firefighter shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A staffing shortage felt by many industries right now is also impacting fire departments. Several departments in the Miami Valley are searching for firefighters. The Riverside Fire Department is looking to hire four to six part-time firefighters. Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel said over the past few years, it’s become more and […]
Dayton man charged with murder, assault

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted on several charges surrounding the shooting death of 37-year-old Lajuan Black and the injury of another victim in June 2021. Police said an investigation showed Harris has approached a vehicle with three people inside and fired several rounds into the vehicle, hitting two victims. […]
These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
2 men sentenced for 2018 murder in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Tuesday that two men were sentenced following the death of 27-year-old Tevin Million in 2018. In 2018, Million was shot multiple times and killed during a robbery on June 11. Four people were involved in the attempted robbery of Million at gunpoint, said the […]
Clifford Owensby timeline: Arrest, investigation and lawsuits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over three months have passed since Dayton police were involved in a physical incident with Dayton man Clifford Owensby. Since then there have been statements made by police and lawmakers alike, court appearances, investigations and lawsuits. The following timeline lays out the events concerning this case. September 30 Officers stopped Owensby […]
Findings revealed in Clifford Owensby investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday after the Dayton Chief of Police, Kamran Afzal presented the findings of an investigation into the incident concerning Clifford Owensby. Initial body camera video from the incident on September 30 showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop after Owensby […]
Dayton mayor encourages ADA policies to be included in police reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– After Dayton Police said the officers involved in the Clifford Owensby case didn’t violate department policies, Mayor Jeffrey Mims said one of his top agenda items for 2022 is police reform. “How do we create the best set of opportunities for trust among citizens as well as police,” said Mims. Opportunities to […]
Dayton Children’s hospital announces weekly COVID-19 updates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ‑  Dayton Children’s Hospital announced that it will be sharing all COVID-19 related numbers both on its website and on Facebook. According to a Facebook post by the hospital, data currently shows strong community spread in the area. Children are testing positive and requiring hospitalization at the highest rates so far during […]
