Pfizer booster doses now available at 5 months after primary series, additional primary dose for certain immunocompromised children

By Ryan Belmore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rhode Island is now making Pfizer booster doses available to people who completed a primary series of Pfizer vaccine five months ago. Previously, people who completed a primary series of Pfizer vaccine needed to wait at least six months. The...

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis and his surgeon general focus on COVID treatments, mum on vaccines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In public remarks this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his surgeon general Joseph Ladapo have ignored COVID vaccinations, instead aggressively embracing post-infection treatments, including some not authorized by national health authorities. In press conferences, DeSantis and Ladapo promoted the use of monoclonal antibody therapies, newly approved antiviral pills, and experimental drugs in clinical trials for […] The post DeSantis and his surgeon general focus on COVID treatments, mum on vaccines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Collegian

COVID-19 vaccine primary series and boosters available through UHS

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — University Health Services, a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, is administering free primary series (first and second doses) and booster COVID-19 vaccinations for all students in the Student Health Center at University Park, starting Jan. 12. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine...
UNIVERSITY, FL
NBC News

CDC signs off on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters for adolescents

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Wednesday voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15, a critical step in distributing additional shots to adolescents this week. The panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, voted 13-1 in favor of giving...
HEALTH
953wiki.com

Pfizer Booster doses now available for those ages 12 to 15

[Madison, IN] The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced today that Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are now eligible to receive a booster dose following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. The FDA amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday to allow a single booster dose for people aged 12 to 15. The CDC endorsed the recommendation Wednesday. The FDA also expanded the Pfizer EUA by shortening the time between the completion of the primary vaccination series from six months to five months and allowing certain immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 to receive a third primary series dose. The CDC authorized those changes Tuesday. Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death against the highly infectious Omicron variant, which is fueling a surge in cases across the country. Data out of South Africa and the United Kingdom show that two doses of a Pfizer vaccine provide approximately 35 percent protection against the Omicron variant but that a booster dose increases that protection against infection to 75 percent. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals younger than age 18. The Jefferson County Health Department urges all Jefferson County residents and visitors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can schedule your COVID vaccine by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov We are also accepting walk-ins in our office located at 715 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250 Monday thru Friday 9am-3pm. We have all three vaccines available, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Individual’s age 12 – 17 years of age must receive Pfizer vaccine and have an adult present.
MADISON, IN

