Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers says he has tested positive for COVID-19, amid an ongoing rise in cases across the Puget Sound region. Somers is fully vaccinated and boosted, and says he is experiencing mild symptoms so far. He remains worried for his wife, though, who is immuno-compromised, and at risk of more severe illness should she contract the virus.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO