MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers face decisions in the coming months on how to spend more than $1.5 billion in pandemic relief funds. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said it will be one of the major issues before lawmakers in the session that begins Jan. 11. He said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to health care providers.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO