People feeling shattered by loss get permission to break things with one of many new grief and loss workshops being offered this winter by Chesapeake Life Center. Smash and Mend is an expressive arts workshop that has participants smashing up ceramics and using the broken pieces to create something new in a mosaic. Through grief work and healing, people can begin to rebuild and redefine who they are without that special someone in their lives. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, on Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $25.

PASADENA, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO