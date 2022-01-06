ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Jan. 5

By LEAH WILLINGHAM, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at what was popular today, Jan. 5. Hang on! Truck teeters off cliff in terrifying video. Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112. By LEAH WILLINGHAM and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press. Updated 7 hrs ago. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawrence N....

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply divided Congress is about to show the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulls the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers further apart. Some members are...
AP Week in Pictures: Global

JAN. 1 - 7, 2022From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year's fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden s plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump in Washington this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism: ...
AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DEJA-VU — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 740 words, photos.HARRY REID MEMORIAL — The late U.S. Sen. Harry...
Severe winter weather grips millions; Twitter bans Rep. Greene; NFL Week 17 recap

Today is Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools with fierce winds and as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.
Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
M+ Closes Amid Hong Kong Covid Concerns, Kevin Beasley Grows New Orleans Garden, and More: Morning Links for January 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. In the New York Times, writer Siddhartha Mitter checked in with Kevin Beasley in New Orleans. After being invited to participate in the Prospect triennial there, Beasley acquired land, and he is transforming it into a multifarious public garden. “I could argue that it’s a sculpture, the entire thing,” he said. “But that debate is less significant than what the thing is actually doing.” In Interview, Rachel Small chatted with Judy Chicago about her current show at Nina Johnson in Miami, which includes new glassworks. Regrettably, one broke on its way to the gallery. “Glass breaks,” Chicago said. “It’s just part of...
