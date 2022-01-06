Gators signee sets UF official visit

LSU was outrebounded by South Carolina, 48-25, in a 66-60 loss at the PMAC on Jan. 6, 2022. ‘Mulkey Mania’ resurges LSU women’s basketball fanbase. The LSU women’s basketball team has quickly become the hottest ticket in town. The university reported 9,190 fans showed up for the game against South Carolina.
Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
Head coach Nick Saban and top-ranked Alabama landed in Indianapolis on Friday evening in advance of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) in a rematch of last month’s SEC title game in what will be the former’s ninth championship game appearance in the last 15 years.
SAN ANTONIO — Saline (Mich.) high school four-star quarterback CJ Carr is one of the most talented and coveted prospects in the class of 2024. On Thursday, the 6-1, 180-pounder showed up in the Lone Star State to talk with 247Sports during the All-American Bowl Underclassmen Combine. He'll throw at the event on Friday.
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
While Urban Meyer was the coach of the Ohio State football team, a staffer used a photo of Trayvon Martin to enforce a team rule that urged players not to wear hoodies in the football building, according to The Columbus Dispatch. But apparently, Meyer had no idea. “Our team rule...
Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
Today, Jan. 7, marks the three-year anniversary of one of the most memorable nights in Clemson football history – Jan. 7, 2019, when the Tigers defeated Alabama, 44-16, to win their second national (...)
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
DeaMonte Trayanum still remembers the day like it was yesterday. On Jan. 29, 2018, Trayanum received his first scholarship offer from any school when Ryan Day – who was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and lead recruiter for the Akron area at the time – extended him an offer to play for the Buckeyes.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program. Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.
MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
With a new coaching staff taking over following the 2021 football season, Florida has started at a disadvantage where acquiring talent is concerned in the 2022 transition class. Moving to create relationships with committed and uncommitted prospects immediately upon arrival, head coach Billy Napier has moved quickly, but diligently, when...
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
