Gators signee sets UF official visit

By Blake Alderman
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Florida signee locks in an official visit...

247sports.com

Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama landed in Indianapolis

Head coach Nick Saban and top-ranked Alabama landed in Indianapolis on Friday evening in advance of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) in a rematch of last month’s SEC title game in what will be the former’s ninth championship game appearance in the last 15 years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS announces plans to return for 7th season in 2022

Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA

