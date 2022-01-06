IU Health doctor weighs in on possible 4th Pfizer shot for general population

Doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Corbin are concerned that hospital COVID surges and staff becoming overwhelmed will happen again early next year. The patient load at Baptist Health Corbin is stable right now. Dr. David Worthy with Baptist Health said they currently have between 15 to 20 a day and are seeing less of them require ICU care. Earlier this year the hospital was surging with more than 70 patients a day. With the new variant’s impact yet to be seen, doctors are fearing the worst. Dr. Worthy said he is predicting a January surge with a broad-based peak. Laurel County health officials reported more than 200 cases last week, and they also had low vaccination rates. Dr. Worthy said a booster shot will be the big difference with the new variant. He said the booster is like 55 to 60 percent effective, so they are really trying to drive home to get vaccinated and if you are in the window to get the booster, get the booster. He says that’s the message they are going to be doubling down on for their staff and their community. Dr. Worthy also said he doesn’t believe some treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies are going to be as effective with omicron. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

CORBIN, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO