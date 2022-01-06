ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IU Health doctor weighs in on possible 4th Pfizer shot for general population

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First, it was a two-dose series. Then came a third in the form of a booster. Now, scientists at Pfizer are saying the general population may need to layer on yet another shot for optimal protection after...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
somerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Doctors Concerned About Possible Surge In COVID Cases

Doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Corbin are concerned that hospital COVID surges and staff becoming overwhelmed will happen again early next year. The patient load at Baptist Health Corbin is stable right now. Dr. David Worthy with Baptist Health said they currently have between 15 to 20 a day and are seeing less of them require ICU care. Earlier this year the hospital was surging with more than 70 patients a day. With the new variant’s impact yet to be seen, doctors are fearing the worst. Dr. Worthy said he is predicting a January surge with a broad-based peak. Laurel County health officials reported more than 200 cases last week, and they also had low vaccination rates. Dr. Worthy said a booster shot will be the big difference with the new variant. He said the booster is like 55 to 60 percent effective, so they are really trying to drive home to get vaccinated and if you are in the window to get the booster, get the booster. He says that’s the message they are going to be doubling down on for their staff and their community. Dr. Worthy also said he doesn’t believe some treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies are going to be as effective with omicron. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
CORBIN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WANE-TV

Indiana health commissioner gets COVID-19 for the second time

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday morning that State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. has tested positive again for COVID-19. According to a news release, Box is recovering at home. She tested positive via a rapid test Tuesday morning after experiencing symptoms Monday evening. She has also gotten a PCR test which will determine whether she has been infected with the Omicron strain of the virus. The highly contagious Omicron variant has caused a surge in cases with Indiana reporting 8,533 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

IU Health Continues to Deal With COVID Surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders at Indiana University Health on Tuesday said they are continuing to deal with a surge in coronavirus patients at the network’s 16 hospitals across the state. As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, there were more than 550 coronavirus patients at IU Health hospitals, according to Dr....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLTX.com

USF Health doctor weighs in on mixed messaging over mask usage

TAMPA, Fla — With the contagious spread of the omicron variant, the importance of wearing masks is once again a focal point of conversation in preventing the spread of COVID-19. But which kind? Cloth, surgical, KN-95 and N-95 are just a few of the options available. Earlier this week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSYX ABC6

Could COVID case surge lead to increased immunity? Doctors weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COVID cases continue to rise, could this mean built up herd immunity with so many people being infected?. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with Ohio Health, said the answer isn't simple. "I think talking about herd immunity in the context of where we...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iu Health#General Population
indianapublicmedia.org

IU Health: Avoid using ERs for COVID-19 testing

IU Health officials are urging the public to avoid seeking COVID-19 testing in emergency rooms, which are already under strain from coronavirus patients. Brian Shockney, president of IU Health’s south-central region, said Friday that hospitals have reached record-high numbers of patients across the entire system. “If you're seeking COVID-19...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MyChesCo

CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

How to get a COVID-19 test quickly in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – High demand and short supplies of COVID-19 tests are presenting challenges for Hoosiers who are hoping to be tested for the virus in the first week of 2022. “The only places that I could find appointments reasonably were the end of this week, potentially into next week,” said Hamilton County Health Department spokesperson […]
INDIANA STATE
wsau.com

Mayo Clinic Nurse Fired for Choosing Healthcare Freedom

Registered Nurse Nicole Bauer was fired for rejecting the dangerous and ineffective Covid shot that the Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin required in order for her to keep her job. The same job that she performed so bravely and honorably during the height of the pandemic, the whole time unvaccinated. Nicole...
WISCONSIN STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Will we need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps the nation and coronavirus cases in general are on the rise this holiday season, some nations have already rolled out fourth doses of a vaccine for its most vulnerable residents. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced this month that adults ages 60...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy