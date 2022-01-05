ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of the Day: Six players combine for eight goals in Bridgewater-Raynham hockey win

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 7 days ago

ATTLEBORO — The Bridgewater-Raynham hockey offense was on a scoring rampage Wednesday.

Six Trojans combined for eight goals as B-R downed Bishop Feehan 8-1 in non-league action on the road at New England Sports Village to improve to 2-6-1 overall on the season.

Senior forward Dean Mason and sophomore forward Ryan McInnis both scored a pair of goals for Trojans while sophomore forward Sean Nasiff, junior forward Colin Gabriel, junior forward Zach Sinclair and sophomore forward Jack Dion each had a goal apiece.

Vote: Who is Taunton Daily Gazette Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 27-31

Somerset-Berkley 3, Taunton 0

The Tigers were shut out at home in non-league action and are now 1-2-1 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Upper Cape Tech 48, Bristol-Plymouth 43 (OT)

The Craftsmen fell to the Rams in overtime at home in non-league action and are now 2-3 on the season.

Junior Tucker Bumila led the B-P offense with 14 points and 21 rebounds, while senior Matt Rouleau scored nine points and junior Bill Donovan had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Upper Cape Tech 55, Bristol-Plymouth 46

The Lady Craftsmen fell to the Rams on the road in non-league action and are now 3-5 on the season.

Senior Megan Faria led the way for the B-P offense with a career-high 31 points along with four assists and four steals.

WRESTLING

Milford 50, Taunton 18

The Tigers fell to the Scarlet Hawks in Hockomock League action and are now 5-3 on the season.

Xavier Sandoval (132), Ben Mandeville (145), Christian Balmain (152), Ethan Harris (182) and Peter Ye (195) all won their respective matches.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Stars of the Day: Six players combine for eight goals in Bridgewater-Raynham hockey win

