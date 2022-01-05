Stars of the Day: Six players combine for eight goals in Bridgewater-Raynham hockey win

ATTLEBORO — The Bridgewater-Raynham hockey offense was on a scoring rampage Wednesday.

Six Trojans combined for eight goals as B-R downed Bishop Feehan 8-1 in non-league action on the road at New England Sports Village to improve to 2-6-1 overall on the season.

Senior forward Dean Mason and sophomore forward Ryan McInnis both scored a pair of goals for Trojans while sophomore forward Sean Nasiff, junior forward Colin Gabriel, junior forward Zach Sinclair and sophomore forward Jack Dion each had a goal apiece.

Somerset-Berkley 3, Taunton 0

The Tigers were shut out at home in non-league action and are now 1-2-1 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Upper Cape Tech 48, Bristol-Plymouth 43 (OT)

The Craftsmen fell to the Rams in overtime at home in non-league action and are now 2-3 on the season.

Junior Tucker Bumila led the B-P offense with 14 points and 21 rebounds, while senior Matt Rouleau scored nine points and junior Bill Donovan had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Upper Cape Tech 55, Bristol-Plymouth 46

The Lady Craftsmen fell to the Rams on the road in non-league action and are now 3-5 on the season.

Senior Megan Faria led the way for the B-P offense with a career-high 31 points along with four assists and four steals.

WRESTLING

Milford 50, Taunton 18

The Tigers fell to the Scarlet Hawks in Hockomock League action and are now 5-3 on the season.

Xavier Sandoval (132), Ben Mandeville (145), Christian Balmain (152), Ethan Harris (182) and Peter Ye (195) all won their respective matches.

