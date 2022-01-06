ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Winter weather safety: How to prevent a fire in your home while you try to stay warm

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDrAo_0de02Ylc00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Fire departments in the Inland Northwest want to make sure people are safe this winter.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department shared what you can do to make sure a fire doesn’t start in your home.

Spokane Valley Fire Department’s Fire Marchasl Greg Rogers said the number one thing you need to know is to keep things at least three feet away from heaters.

“Stuff can sit there and smolder for days,” Rogers said.

Fires can double in size every 10 seconds because things we use can ignite easier, especially if flammable items are kept too close to space heaters and baseboards.

Smoke alarms can help prevent major losses.

“Have a smoke alarm: One on every level, in every bedroom. That’s the key to the whole thing,” Rogers said.

Rogers said people can run into issues if they forget to check the batteries in their smoke alarms. Not having enough in a home can also cause problems.

“A lot of people that we run into, they say hey I just need two smoke alarms, and then when we come out and do a site visit, we’ll end up installing anywhere from  four to six,” he added.

This week, the Spokane Valley Fire Department ordered more than 2,000 smoke alarms to install in family’s homes for free.

“Those are the best days in my job because you literally know when you walked out that home, you made a difference,” Rogers said.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

  • Never plug space heaters into an extension cord
  • Keep combustible items at least three feet away from any heat sources
  • Never bring generators or BBQ grills inside for heat

People should also have a separate, working carbon monoxide monitor. Carbon monoxide can be a silent killer.

Both alarms can cost about $30, but the cost of saving a life is priceless.

If you or someone you know would like SVFD to provide you with a smoke alarm or do a fire safety check of your home, you can sign-up HERE .

