Japanese gaming site 4Gamer rounded up a number of influential video game designers for its year end feature and one of those developers is the incredibly hard working Super Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. Mr. Sakurai said that the game which left the biggest impression on him in 2021 is the horror card-based game for Steam, Inscryption, which was developed by Daniel Mullins. Mr. Sakurai was also asked for the name of the person in the industry who affected him the most in 2021 and he chose the legend that is Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the Souls series amongst others, over at FromSoftware. He praised Mr. Miyazaki for being perfect at balancing his games and continuing to influence the video gaming industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO