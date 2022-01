– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, there was an ongoing angle where Adam Pearce was able to pick Roman Reigns’ opponent for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble later this month. By the end of the show, it appeared Reigns’ opponent is going to be Seth Rollins, and the WWE on FOX Twitter announced the matchup, along with a graphic. However, The WWE on FOX account later deleted the tweet and noted that the matchup has not yet been officially announced.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO