Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian FX

 3 days ago

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

UAE c.bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022, accelerating from last year's 2.1% growth. The central bank's projection, in its latest quarterly report on the economy, is rosier than that of the International Monetary Fund, projects the UAE economy will grow 3% this year.
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

* Chilean peso top weekly performer, up 2.8% * Argentine bonds fall on debt restructuring snag (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021. It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year. While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%. Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021. Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week. "Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. "While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent." Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Brazil's real rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022. Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said. But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year. Peru's sol jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs. Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index up 1.2%. Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1226.49 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2102.60 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 102413.44 0.84 Mexico IPC 53105.06 0.09 Chile IPSA 4276.00 -1.67 Argentina MerVal 84176.71 0.496 Colombia COLCAP 1386.76 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6350 0.79 Mexico peso 20.3732 0.55 Chile peso 827.68 1.11 Colombia peso 4047.06 -0.41 Peru sol 3.9249 0.77 Argentina peso 103.2800 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sandra Maler)
Asian currencies dented by hawkish Fed; Thai baht at 2-week low

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slipped for a second session on Friday to its lowest in two weeks, leading declines along with the Philippine peso as pressures from an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on risk-sensitive Asian markets. The Indonesian rupiah snapped a four-day losing streak to...
VEGOILS Palm ends four-day rally, weak output expectations limit losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended 1% lower on Thursday after rising for four days, though expectations for lower inventories and weak output limited losses. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 53 ringgit, or 1.05%,...
Rupiah, S.Korean won weaken as Fed rate view supports dollar

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies on Wednesday as the prospect of U.S. policy tightening supported the dollar, while losses in tech firms pulled down the South Korean benchmark index by more than 1%. The South Korean KOSPI (.KS11)...
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht kicks off 2022 in green, at over 2-week high; Asia FX mixed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.410 115.32 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3534 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.593 27.632 +0.14 Korean won 1194.900 1191.8 -0.26 Baht 33.290 33.39 +0.30 Peso 51.230 51.04 -0.37 Rupiah 14280.000 14264 -0.11 Rupee 74.260 74.26 0.00 Ringgit 4.179 4.171 -0.19 Yuan 6.372 6.355 -0.27 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.410 115.08 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3490 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 27.593 27.676 +0.30 Korean won 1194.900 1188.60 -0.53 Baht 33.290 33.39 +0.30 Peso 51.230 50.99 -0.47 Rupiah 14280.000 14250 -0.21 Rupee 74.260 74.33 +0.09 Ringgit 4.179 4.1640 -0.36 Yuan 6.372 6.3550 -0.27 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX slip; Thai baht starts 2022 on firmer note

* Thai baht at over 2-week high * Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah weaken * Regional equities mixed; Singapore, Thai shares gain * Trading in Philippine bourse cancelled By Sameer Manekar Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso and the Indian rupee leading losses, as the U.S. dollar firmed to a near one-week high on bets of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the Thai baht appreciated modestly. Regional stocks were mostly higher, with equities in Singapore and Thailand advancing 1.5% and 1%, respectively, and shares in India and Indonesia logging moderate gains, buoyed by an upbeat overnight Wall Street session. In the Philippines, trading in the equity markets was cancelled here due to technical issues. Among currencies, the Thai baht firmed 0.3% to 33.29 per dollar, their highest since late-November, to notch its fourth straight session of gains. The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decades. It depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector. Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht, likely holding between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar during the first half of the year. "For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Coupled with a low current account deficit and recovery in tourism, the baht could reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," he added. Elsewhere, prospects of an early Fed interest rate hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot, as the U.S. dollar held close to its one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday. . The Philippine peso depreciated 0.5% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee each weakened about 0.4%. Analysts at Maybank cited "a confluence of drivers", including restrictions in the Philippine capital region, heightened focus on a hawkish Fed and a seasonal pullback in remittance flows in January, as the reason for weakness in peso. Elsewhere in Asia, China's yuan slipped 0.3% to 6.3754 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 in its fifth straight session of losses. Meanwhile, India's Nifty 50 continued its bull run despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, advancing 0.6% on Tuesday to scale an over six-week high on the back of energy and banking stocks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.398% ** China Evergrande shares jump in resumed trade ** Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting ** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.39 -0.60 1.77 1.77 China <CNY=CF -0.31 -0.31 -0.28 -0.28 XS> India <INR=IN -0.39 -0.30 0.51 2.08 > Indonesia -0.39 -0.49 0.50 1.78 Malaysia -0.31 -0.48 -0.70 0.05 Philippine -0.47 -0.57 - -1.14 s S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.19 -0.46 0.02 0.39 TC> Singapore -0.12 -0.44 1.23 1.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP +0.30 +0.46 1.40 1.69 > Thailand <THB=TH +0.27 +0.27 0.91 0.91 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Most Asian foreign exchange decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit two-week high

BENGALURU (Jan 4): The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday (Jan 4), kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened. Notching a fourth straight session of...
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysia, Philippine shares decline * Indonesia shares hit highest since mid-December * Singapore 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. "The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed." In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data. In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December. Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369% ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector ** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021 - Health Ministry Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.17 -0.17 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India 0.00 0.00 <.NS 0.68 0.68 EI> Indones -0.14 -0.14 <.JK 0.86 0.86 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.08 0.85 a SE> Philipp 0.00 0.00 <.PS -0.51 -0.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.25 -0.25 <.KS 0.11 0.11 C> 11> Singapo -0.14 -0.14 <.ST 0.27 0.27 re I> Taiwan +0.11 +0.11 <.TW 0.15 0.15 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips, equities mixed as Omicron, inflation worries weigh

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysian shares decline; Indonesia, India stocks rise * Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were largely mixed on Monday, with Malaysian and Philippine equities falling the most, while currencies weakened as concerns over the Omicron variant and inflation pressured most emerging units on the first trading day of the year. Malaysian shares declined as much as 1.2% to mark their worst intraday drop in two months as the country witnessed severe flood situation in several states, while stocks in South Korea, Indonesia and India logged modest gains. Among currencies, the South Korean won slipped up to 0.4% to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. Investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets are closely watching how the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its monetary policy, as it faces the economic risks from the Omicron variant and rising inflation rates. In Asia, central banks will want to keep rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in COVID-19 cases, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength when the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. Analysts at Mizuho Bank expect the "asynchronous" global economic recovery - with emerging markets trailing the developed markets, vulnerable to contagions, U.S. monetary tightening or China's rippling credit risks - to not only persist, but "perhaps compound" in 2022. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy, despite its stretched bandwidth, remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed," analysts at Mizuho Bank said. Among regional equities, South Korean shares jumped more than 1%, supported by strong exports data, while Indonesian equities and India's Nifty 50 advanced almost 1% in a thin-trading volume session. Philippine shares declined about 0.8% after the government said late on Friday it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. Singapore stocks advanced slightly as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Analysts at Citi expect a continued rise in already high vaccination coverage in Singapore to facilitate a gradual transition to the endemic phase, limiting damage from future infection relapses, including from Omicron. "With strong fourth-quarter momentum raising the starting point for 2022, we see upside risks to 4% GDP forecast for 2022, especially if gradual reopening keeps growth momentum above trend in first half of 2022," they added. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** South Korea's Dec factory activity expanded at fastest pace in three months ** India's Dec jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%-think tank ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0616 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.23 -0.23 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India +0.08 +0.08 <.NS 0.94 0.94 EI> Indones -0.13 -0.13 <.JK 0.84 0.84 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.16 0.77 a SE> Philipp +0.02 +0.02 <.PS -0.75 -0.75 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.29 -0.31 <.KS 0.35 0.35 C> 11> Singapo -0.13 -0.13 <.ST 0.28 0.28 re I> Taiwan +0.24 +0.19 <.TW 0.28 0.28 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Uttaresh.V)
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX gains; stocks slip

* Study shows T cells effective at blocking Omicron variant * Thai baht eyes best day in 2 weeks, but down ~10% in 2021 * South Korea's won ends 2021 down 8.6%, shares add 3.6% * Philippine equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit firmed on Thursday as Asian currencies benefited from receding worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant, although most stock markets dipped in the last trading session of the year for several exchanges. Despite a surge in global COVID-19 infections, investors seemed to focus more on positive news about the Omicron variant. Researchers in South Africa found that T cells, a key part of the immune system's second-line defence, are highly effective at recognising and attacking the Omicron strain, preventing most infections from progressing to critical illness. The ringgit and the baht firmed 0.3% each, the Indian rupee rose 0.2%, while most other currencies pared gains to trade flat but eyed a stronger weekly finish. "One would have to say that the renewed risk appetite from international investors is being most strongly expressed in regional Asian currencies at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific OANDA. "Asian (stocks) are having a mixed day in contrast, and it appears that some pre-New-Years-Eve book squaring is weighing on markets." Bangkok shares edged higher, while Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, in a low-volume session. Thursday was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday. The baht was set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy. It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses. The South Korean won traded flat after having hit a two-week high earlier in the session, while stocks fell 0.5%. The won closed down 8.6% for the year, while shares added 3.6%. However, the Asian trade bellwether's November industrial output left something to cheer for as it indicated global chip shortage was easing, with Barclays analysts optimistic that supply-side bottlenecks could see a meaningful resolution in 2022. Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened. Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up more than 10% in 2021 ** Thai stocks set for ~14% gain, rebounding from an 8% drop last year, while Taiwan equities head for ~24% rise to be the best performer ** The Chinese city of Xian, in its eighth day of lockdown, reported another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to its highest seen in any city in the country this year Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.18 -10.34 -0.40 4.91 China -0.01 +2.51 0.60 4.19 India +0.19 -2.05 0.09 23.23 Indonesia -0.13 -1.60 -0.01 10.38 Malaysia +0.22 -3.62 -0.29 -5.32 Philippines +0.00 -5.92 --- 2.73 S.Korea -0.19 -8.63 -0.52 3.63 Singapore -0.07 -2.38 -0.19 10.14 Taiwan +0.03 +2.90 -0.16 23.66 Thailand +0.42 -10.16 0.22 14.32 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Most Gulf markets track losses in Asian shares

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares, as investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and grappled with increasing Omicron coronavirus cases globally. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.2% lower, hit by a 0.3%...
Asian stocks pause recent rally; peso leads currency losses

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks declined on Wednesday, pausing for breath after a recent rally as investors took their cues from a mixed Wall Street session overnight amid a lack of regional developments. South Korea's tech-heavy bourse (.KS11) tracked weakness in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) to lead the...
Asian FX, stocks advance as Omicron fears ebb; rupiah eases

BENGALURU (Dec 28): Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.8%, while most...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks climb as Wall St record douses Omicron worries

* The U.S. S&P 500 index ended at record high overnight * All Asian equities gain except China * Indonesian rupiah sees worst trading day in over a week By Anushka Trivedi Dec 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.7%, while most Asian currencies advanced around 0.1%, except for the rupiah, which eased 0.1%. Trading was characterised by holiday-thinned volumes in the last week of 2021 ahead of the New Year. Investors appeared to be guardedly optimistic that the global recovery would regain steam next year even though the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has prompted border closures and mobility restrictions in most countries once again. "A rally in most Asia's EM currencies could be attributed to the risk-friendly sentiment," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Global stock prices advanced overnight as the Omicron variant's impact was considered less severe." Several reports have indicated that the Omicron variant caused milder symptoms and carried a lower risk of hospitalisation than the Delta strain of the coronavirus. However, China remained a cause for worry after it reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in lockdown. Shanghai stocks slipped 0.2%, while the yuan traded flat. The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% to 14,237 per dollar for its worst trading day in more than a week. Scotiabank's Gao attributed the rupiah's fall to a technical correction after it was overbought following around a 1% gain in the past two weeks. In Malaysia, stocks were steady after data showed exports for the month of November surged 32% as shipments to the United States continued to grow. Elsewhere, consumer stocks dominated gains on the Singapore and Philippine benchmark indexes, while higher oil prices boosted energy stocks on the Thai bourse, up 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Gains on Malaysia's benchmark stock index led by oil-related services and equipment provider Dialog Group ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI: Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 2.9%, and Venture Corp , up 1.92% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 9.4 basis points at 4.413% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0420 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -10.10 1.12 5.66 China +0.02 +2.45 -0.16 3.95 India +0.00 -2.57 0.76 23.13 Indonesia -0.07 -1.37 0.45 10.47 Malaysia -0.02 -3.87 0.27 -5.48 Philippines -0.08 -4.51 0.33 1.94 S.Korea +0.02 -8.46 0.11 4.51 Singapore +0.07 -2.58 0.54 9.74 Taiwan +0.16 +2.93 0.65 23.31 Thailand +0.09 -10.67 0.60 13.59 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Omicron worries drag Thai baht lower, Malaysia stocks up 1%

BENGALURU (Dec 27): The Thai baht weakened on Monday as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant dimmed tourism prospects and stoked worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, while a rally in glove makers helped Malaysian equities jump 1%. Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Japan and China, leaving...
