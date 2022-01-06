Mayor: Pandemic 'altered trajectory across the board' in 2021, more transformation to come

The past two years have transformed Eugene, and there’s still more change to come, Mayor Lucy Vinis said.

In the “new normal, nothing is the same as it was,” Vinis said during her annual State of the City address Wednesday night and the second delivered virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, people have continued showing up, Vinis said, even as the pandemic has shifted from a short-term crisis to “an altered trajectory across the board.” Those residents keep the community functioning and are “the backbone and the heart of this city,” she said.

To many, it may feel things have been stagnant, Vinis said, with few advancements on major issues.

“It is hard to appreciate the impact of incremental progress when you are down in the trenches — working your way, one day at a time, through enormous challenges,” she said. “We don’t see the transformation coming.”

There have been incremental changes to transform the community, she said, discussing progress addressing homelessness climate and ensuring equity as well as the steps forward that need to happen in the coming year.

And there will be more transformation as the city moves “from what we see now to what we envision for the future,” Vinis said.

“As we move into 2022, we are not just recovering from a series of crises,” she said. “Our city is using the tools available to us to find pathways, perspectives and ideas that will transform us.”

Homelessness: Pandemic 'exposed the long-term challenge'

As big an issue as homelessness has seemed in the past, it’s “now even bigger,” Vinis said, and definitely isn’t a short-term crisis.

“The pandemic increased the numbers, visibility and impact of people who are unsheltered; but more importantly it exposed the long-term challenge,” she said.

Homelessness, compounded by a meth epidemic and untreated mental illness in many cases, has “terrible impacts on people who are unhoused,” Vinis said, and “troubling impacts on our business community, our downtown, our parks and our sense of personal safety.”

Officials have been “bold, brave and determined” in putting in place short-term solutions such as Safe Sleep sites, Vinis said.

Even though the number of people without a place to live is “much greater than our data suggested a few years ago,” recommendations that aim to provide more beds, better outreach and data collection, and more success in helping people find stability are “still sound,” Vinis said.

Emergency actions continue to give people safer places to rest and the chance to transform their lives, she said.

Vinis cited the story of a man named Samuel who moved into a rest stop after 10 years living on the streets. He struggled to keep a job and pay rent because of untreated bipolar disorder, she said, but the rest stop gave him stability and an address.

Those two things enabled Samuel to collect two back years of disability payments and get his birth certificate and identification, Vinis said. He’s now looking for housing and plans to return to school at Lane Community College, she said.

Stories like Samuel’s show the importance of short-term work to create places to sleep, she said.

Yet long-term, the city and partners need to implement a “much larger hospital of services that support recovery,” she said, meaning their work is just beginning.

In the coming year, Vinis committed to:

Continuing support and advocacy for nonprofit providers to make sure they can “invest in the people with the skills and expertise to assist our unsheltered folks in transitioning from streets to stable housing and thriving lives.” Pushing for more investment in mental health, including a partnership with Lane County investing in a permanent shelter that provides navigation services and improves outreach Making sure not to ignore public safety impacts, such as “aggressive behavior by some people living in vehicles, particularly in west Eugene, (that has) frightened and angered neighborhood businesses and residents,” by ensuring the city’s response to homelessness includes “compassion for the unhoused and respect for the impacts on all our community members.”

Climate change: City must do 'more than address crises'

From raging wildfires to scorching heat waves, there’s evidence of climate change right in front of us, Vinis said.

“More and more of us understand that we urgently need to reduce emissions and adapt to a new reality,” she said. “Again, we need to do more than address crises; we need to transform how we live and do business."

Officials can help slow down climate change in two key areas, she said: Increasing density and energy efficiency in housing and moving policy toward sustainable energy sources.

Housing is key because where and how it’s built can “reduce the climate impact of our growing population” and improving the supply will “benefit the poorest among us who are the most severely impacted by climate change,” Vinis said.

There are several “pivotal” decisions coming on housing policy, she said, including the allowance of more so-called “middle housing” such as duplexes and cottage clusters in residential neighborhoods and a possible move toward electrification of homes and other buildings.

A lot of public discussion in the past year circled around negotiations with NW Natural as officials sought to tie the gas utility’s ability to use the right-of-way without going through an approval process nearly every time to the city’s policy of reducing fossil fuel use and carbon emissions.

“Climate advocates criticized the negotiations as a waste of time; proponents of natural gas worried that we would literally turn off the gas,” Vinis said. “Our intention is to find agreement where we can but to push forward with essential transformation.”

As mayor, Vinis has a goal to move “as deliberately and quickly as we can toward electrification, but to do so realistically and fairly.”

City councilors made two key decisions last year that could push Eugene toward electrification: They voted to explore code changes that would require all new buildings to be electric-only and to have staff develop a roadmap for decarbonizing existing buildings.

As officials consider changes, Vinis said, they also realize certain industries depend on natural gas and that there are concerns about capacity.

“Business as usual” will change under the Climate Action Plan 2.0, she said, as the city pushes for waste prevention, energy efficiency and alternatives to tradition vehicles.

Bigger changes won’t come easily, she added, but as more people speak up, there is “hope in the widespread calls for faster action.”

Vinis pledged to focus on air quality and climate change, particularly in better addressing “pollution and climate impacts in our poorer neighborhoods,” as a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Council.

Equity: Not everyone feels safe here

The city needs to continue focusing on equity in other areas, too, Vinis said.

“Everyone does not feel safe in this community,” she said.

The community got that message “loud and clear” in 2020 and through discussions and the final report from the Ad Hoc Committee on Police Policy in 2021, she said. An annual report also showed an increase in hate and bias crimes, particularly those directed at people who are Black and Asian.

In community surveys and public testimony, people “stressed the need for alternatives to armed police officers to avoid triggering trauma among fragile members of our community,” Vinis said, and CAHOOTS getting national recognition “reinforced the call for greater mental health awareness and expertise in our public safety teams.”

The city is exploring alternative responses and committing to having more unarmed community services officers, she said.

Officials also must invest in “a well-trained and well-supported police department,” she said, as the city faces an increase in hate crimes and crime in general.

At the start of each meeting, officials recognize the city’s racist past through a land acknowledgement, Vinis said, and they “aim to shift that trajectory.”

There’s movement toward that, she said, including:

An equity panel formed as part of the Climate Action Plan

Discussion of reparations

A resolution that condemned anti-Asian speech and acts

Criminalization of displaying a noose as an act of intimidation

Efforts to transform interactions with Tribal leadership to a “formal and respectful government-to-government relationship”

Communities that experience inequity don’t have singular experiences, Vinis said, and “shifting from erasure to truth-telling must respond to all of those different narratives.” It will take understanding and accepting the past to change, she said.

2022: Doing more and working together

This year, Eugene gets the chance to "demonstrate to the world our capacity for facing the transformative challenges of our era" during the World Athletics Championships track and field event, Vinis said.

While there's been progress, Vinis said, there's still more to come.

It isn't enough just to shelter people, she said, to cut back on carbon emissions or to make sure people in marginalized communities feel safe.

The city also must work to make sure "everyone has and can afford a safe place to live," Vinis said, and help "forge a world in which humanity is truly carbon-neutral and sustainable on our one and only planet." Eugene also must "build a community and a world in which diversity is our most valued characteristic," she said.

She acknowledged none of those things will come easy in today's society.

"We can be slow to find common ground; transformation is incremental and hard to see," Vinis said. "We will get there only by continuing to work together with urgency, compassion and wisdom."

Councilors on accomplishments, what's next

City councilors highlighted accomplishments and talked about what they are looking forward to next year.

2021 accomplishments

Greg Evans: Finding a home for city hall

Finding a home for city hall Randy Groves: Progress on challenged with unhoused, creating more housing and opportunities, advancements in transportation system, starting on climate plan initiatives, opening of Echo Hollow Pool

Progress on challenged with unhoused, creating more housing and opportunities, advancements in transportation system, starting on climate plan initiatives, opening of Echo Hollow Pool Matt Keating: Supporting development of the former Lane Community College building on Willamette Street into The Montgomery, which will include affordable housing units

Supporting development of the former Lane Community College building on Willamette Street into The Montgomery, which will include affordable housing units Emily Semple: Starting on the Farmer’s Market, which will be an “innovative showpiece”

Starting on the Farmer’s Market, which will be an “innovative showpiece” Claire Syrett: Updates to code regulating accessory dwelling units such as granny flats and backyard cottages, resolution condemning anti-Asian hate crimes, meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to lobby for much-needed infrastructure

Updates to code regulating accessory dwelling units such as granny flats and backyard cottages, resolution condemning anti-Asian hate crimes, meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to lobby for much-needed infrastructure Jennifer Yeh: Active transportation projects

Active transportation projects Alan Zelenka: Opening Safe Sleep sites, adding affordable housing, starting on the Farmer’s Market

What’s next in 2022

Groves: Working in managed camps at Washington Jefferson Park and the intersection of 13th Avenue and Chambers Street, addressing mental health challenges and substance use disorders among the unhoused and helping them achieve a better life, being cognizant of crime and how to address it

Working in managed camps at Washington Jefferson Park and the intersection of 13th Avenue and Chambers Street, addressing mental health challenges and substance use disorders among the unhoused and helping them achieve a better life, being cognizant of crime and how to address it Yeh: More efforts on housing, climate recovery and equity

More efforts on housing, climate recovery and equity Zelenka: Reformulating the community safety initiative and how the city spends the payroll tax, considering recommendations for changes to police policy

Bank wins Bold Steps Award

Summit Bank won the city’s annual Bold Steps Award, which recognized Eugene-based sustainable businesses.

To qualify for consideration for the Bold Steps Award, businesses must be certified through BRING Recycling’s Rethink program, which offers businesses free, on-site consultation to reduce waste and save money.

Summit Bank beat out two other finalists this year — Arcimoto and PakTech .

The locally owned bank has been recognized as one of the top 100 green businesses by Oregon Business Magazine for several years in a row.

In 2021, Summit Bank donated $150,000 for microloans to underserved members of the community, particularly those operating out of low-income areas, from its PPP loan.

Summit Bank will receive marketing assistance, including print ads, as a result of the award.

Learn more about the program and this year’s finalists at eugene-or.gov/508/Bold-Steps-Award-Program .

Three honored for community service

Vinis also presented three awards based on community service to an organization and two individuals “truly went above and beyond to help us move forward through some challenging, important and community-defining issues and situations.”

Those awards went to:

St. Vincent de Paul’s homeless and emergency services team for stepping up “year after year” to address the community’s need for shelter beds, operating many of the lowest-barrier shelters, being ready to try new models and quickly agreeing to operate the city’s first Safe Sleep site at 310 Garfield Ave.

homeless and emergency services team for stepping up “year after year” to address the community’s need for shelter beds, operating many of the lowest-barrier shelters, being ready to try new models and quickly agreeing to operate the city’s first Safe Sleep site at 310 Garfield Ave. Alex Reyna for enabling the city to connect with Spanish-speaking residents through “Aqui en la ciudad,” a radio show that gives people critical information about coronavirus, public safety and other topics in Spanish.

for enabling the city to connect with Spanish-speaking residents through “Aqui en la ciudad,” a radio show that gives people critical information about coronavirus, public safety and other topics in Spanish. Pastor Gabe Piechowicz , the pastor at Everyone Church and Everyone Village who began ministry among the unhoused more than two years ago and whose efforts are “greatly valued by the city of Eugene.”

Watch the speech

The mayor's address, including performances, award presentations and councilor comments, is available at https://bit.ly/eugene-sotc-22 .

A copy of the speech as given is available at bit.ly/eugene-sotc-22-text

