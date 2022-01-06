Snoop Conner Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Rebel running back was the second leading rusher for Ole Miss this season.

Snoop Conner is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Conner put up 647 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the Rebels this season, second on the team in yardage to Jerrion Ealy.

In all, Conner accumulated over 1,500 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground in three years at Ole Miss. Conner released a statement on Twitter thanking Ole Miss for his opportunities over his career, including his teammates, coaches and fans.

"To my teammates, the last three years have ben a roller coaster ride for us," Conner said. "From coming in as a freshman and only winning four games to an appearance in the Sugar Bowl my junior year and a 10-win season is something we can be proud of forever.

"We were able to set the standard of what Ole Miss football should be," Conner continued. "This roster is special, and I love each one of you and thank you for making me a better teammate."

The Rebels now have running backs Henry Parrish and Kentrel Bullock on the roster with Quinshon Judkins signing in the latest recruiting class. Ole Miss has also been reported as being a possible landing place for TCU running back Zach Evans who is in the transfer portal.

Conner joins running back Jerrion Ealy in declaring for the draft following the Rebels' loss in the Sugar Bowl to Baylor.

