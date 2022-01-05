Des Moines, Urbandale schools delay classes 2 hours Thursday due to bitter cold

Des Moines Public Schools and a handful of other school districts in Polk County delayed classes Thursday due to frigid temperatures.

At 6:30 a.m. the temperature at the Des Moines International Airport was 0 degrees. The wind chill was minus 19 degrees. A wind chill advisory is in place for central Iowa until noon because wind chills are making it feel like 20 or 30 degrees below zero in some places.

DMPS announced its plans Wednesday to delay classes due to the cold temperatures and delays in bus routes resulting from staff on sick leave, including for COVID-19.Elementary schools within the district plan to delay classes until 9:45 a.m., middle schools until 10:30 a.m., and high schools until 10:25 a.m. Classes will dismiss at regular times.

Urbandale, Saint Anthony Catholic School and Joshua Christian Academy in Polk County were also delayed two hours.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at Hoover High School and the Kurtz Opportunity Center will be closed Thursday because of the cold weather. The sites are expected to re-open Friday.

Before-school extracurricular activities at DMPS were canceled Thursday morning, according to the district. Cowles’ before-school child care will open regularly and will remain open two hours later in the morning.

Other cancellations include morning early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs. Full day early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will begin two hours late.

More DMPS news: Eyeing fall 2023 opening, Des Moines schools take new approach to bidding out community stadium project

Morning only early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be cancelled. Full-day early-childhood and early-childhood special education programs will be two hours late.

Frostbite is a risk to Iowans in these frigid conditions. The NWS warns that frostbite could occur within 10 to 30 minutes on exposed skin or areas with inadequate clothing and recommends people wear multiple layers, including a coat, gloves, and hat.

Here's how to prepare for the bitter cold:

Tips for preventing frostbite from the Mayo Clinic:

Limit the time you're outdoors in cold, wet or windy weather.

Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing. Air trapped between the layers of clothing acts as insulation against the cold. Wear windproof and waterproof outer garments to protect against wind, snow and rain. Choose undergarments that wick moisture away from your skin. Change out of wet clothing, particularly gloves, hats and socks.

Wear a hat or headband that fully covers your ears.

Wear mittens, rather than gloves.

Early signs of frostbite include red or pale skin, prickling, and numbness. Seek warm shelter immediately if you notice any of those indicators.

When traveling in cold weather, carry emergency supplies and warm clothing in case you become stranded.

Don't drink alcohol if you plan to be outdoors in cold weather. Alcoholic beverages cause your body to lose heat faster.

Eat well-balanced meals, and stay hydrated. Doing this even before you go out in the cold will help you stay warm.

Keep moving. Exercise can get the blood flowing and help you stay warm. But don't do it to the point of exhaustion.

More: As Iowa teachers burn out, schools are recruiting, paying more for substitutes — but there aren't enough

Stages of frostbite from the Mayo Clinic

Frostnip is a mild form of frostbite. Continued exposure leads to numbness in the affected area. As your skin warms, you may feel pain and tingling. Frostnip doesn't permanently damage the skin.

Superficial frostbite appears as reddened skin that turns white or pale. Your skin may begin to feel warm — a sign of serious skin involvement. If you treat frostbite with rewarming at this stage, the surface of your skin may appear mottled. And you may notice stinging, burning and swelling. A fluid-filled blister may appear 12 to 36 hours after rewarming the skin.

Deep (severe) frostbite affects all layers of the skin, including the tissues that lie below. Your skin turns white or bluish gray and you may experience numbness, losing all sensation of cold, pain or discomfort in the affected area. Joints or muscles may no longer work. Large blisters form 24 to 48 hours after rewarming. Afterward, the area turns black and hard as the tissue dies.

Andrea Sahouri covers social justice for the Des Moines Register. She can be contacted at asahouri@registermedia.com , on Twitter @andreamsahouri , or by phone 515-284-8247.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines, Urbandale schools delay classes 2 hours Thursday due to bitter cold