The Kansas City Chiefs will aim to improve their playoff position Saturday when they face the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Chiefs (11-5) have already clinched the AFC West but still have a chance at the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Those hopes took a blow amid a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but a win Saturday combined with a loss from the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans would give Kansas City the top spot. The Broncos (7-9) have been eliminated from postseason contention but hope to end their season on a high note. A month ago, the Broncos stayed close most of the way before the Chiefs pulled away for a 22-9 win in Kansas City.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO