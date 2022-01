Washington County Commissioners will act on a formal notice for seismic survey operations along county roads at their first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday. The notice is from Collier Geophysics LLC to conduct three-dimensional seismic data surveys along sections of Washington County roads in Precinct 3. The data will be used to characterize and map the subsurface geology, and will provide needed information for final planning of operations to acquire 3D seismic data over the Clay Creek Salt Dome.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO