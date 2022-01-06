ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adams’ Silence Speaks Volumes on Potential Franchise Tag

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Contract talks between the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams ended before the start of training camp and reportedly haven’t resumed. Earlier this week, NFL Network reported the Packers might use the franchise tag to retain the league’s premier receiver.

That decision would not sit well with Adams, who bit his tongue answering that question in the public forum that is a live-streamed Zoom interview session on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure,” Adams said when asked how he’d handle that decision. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Using the tag on Adams is much, much easier said than done. According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers are a staggering $48.2 million over the 2022 salary cap. And that’s without Adams under contract and on the ledger. The projected cost of tagging Adams would be about $19.1 million, according to OTC. Adding Adams’ contract to the Packers’ cap would push them to $67.3 million in the red.

The Packers entered last offseason about $27 million over the cap. General manager Brian Gutekunst restructured every contract under the sun to get beneath the 2021 cap and re-sign running back Aaron Jones. Doing so meant shoving a lot of 2021 salary-cap dollars into 2022. So, the problem is enormous, and tagging Adams might be impossible even with an aggressive contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the release of several veterans (notably Za’Darius Smith) and losing just about every other upcoming free agent.

The logical thing would have been extending Adams this past offseason, which would have created cap flexibility for this season and ensured one of the best players in the NFL would be with the team for the long haul.

But that didn’t happen. Adams wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the league, a right he has earned through his dominance the past four seasons.

Three contracts have set the standard at the position. In terms of average pay, Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins’ two-year contract is worth $27.25 million. In terms of guaranteed money, Tennessee’s Julio Jones’ three-year contract is worth $66 million and includes $64 million guaranteed. Jones is a distant second in average pay at $22 million. In terms of total dollars, Dallas’ Amari Cooper’s five-year contract is worth $100 million.

Packers Picked to Sweep at Sportsbooks

Much to Hub Arkush’s possible chagrin, Aaron Rodgers is a huge favorite in the NFL MVP race. How about the Packers to win the Super Bowl and Matt LaFleur to win coach of the year?

3 hours ago

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Bakhtiari Returns, 3.0

Jaire Alexander didn't practice due to COVID and Za'Darius Smith remained out of action for the Packers on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

‘Jerk’ Rodgers Takes Aim at ‘Bum’ Arkush

MVP voter Hub Arkush called Aaron Rodgers a jerk on Tuesday. Here's Aaron Rodgers' response on Wednesday.

Jan 5, 2022

It is the Hopkins contract that is the sticking point, a source said last summer. The Packers might have feared the long-term impact of handing, say, a four-year, $112 million contract ($28 million average) to a receiver who turned 29 on Christmas Eve. And if Rodgers isn’t here in 2022 – a distinct possibility, especially when the Packers and Adams were talking in early summer – what would be the point of having the highest-paid receiver in the game?

So, an offseason of intrigue revolving around the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the future Hall of Fame receiver awaits.

During training camp, Adams said “that’s not going to happen” when asked if he’d take less if he knew Rodgers would be in Green Bay for the long term, too.

“What other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That’s not how it goes,” Adams said. “The fans may see it different in certain ways, and I’m sure there’s a lot of fans that see it the same way that myself, my family, my agent, and most of the league sees it.

“I’m not complaining about it. At the end of the day, I’m not poor right now. You know, I’ll be OK to get through and go and try to win a Super Bowl again. And so that’s my main focus now. The offseason was working out and trying to come to an agreement, but we weren’t able to do that so now it’s kind of time to lock in. I have earned the right to be paid the highest in the league.”

Adams said he didn’t want to be bothered by extension talks during the season, though that’s why he’s got an agent – Frank Bauer, in this case – to do the talking.

Adams has had a sensational career. Among receivers since the start of the 2016 season, Adams is No. 1 in the NFL with 575 receptions (25 more than Hopkins), No. 1 with 7,137 yards (136 more than Jones) and No. 1 with 69 touchdowns (11 more than Mike Evans). Obviously, having Rodgers as his quarterback helps, but it’s also true that having Adams had helped Rodgers. They are one of the greatest duos in NFL history.

This season, Adams broke his own franchise single-season record for receptions, and he needs 22 yards to break Jordy Nelson’s record for most receiving yards. Moreover, Adams has become a revered leader and a face-of-the-franchise type of person.

“Every so often, you get generational players where those people do things a certain way,” Adams said during camp. “It’s not just about what goes on on the field. We invest a lot in the community here, everything. I’ve never been arrested. I’m not out here getting in bar fights and a bunch of stuff like that. Could be doing a lot of these things and making it tough, but I feel like we make it really easy for an organization like the Packers to respect that and go about their business in the right way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Inside Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's 'non-traditional' relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren't your typical couple, so says a source. Their relationship came under scrutiny after Woodley appeared to ignore her beau's birthday on Dec. 2 by not posting on social media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was also spotted out without the "Big Little Lies" actress, but those close to the couple insist that it's a matter of privacy and not a point of concern.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Report That He'll Boycott The Super Bowl

Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Hub Arkush
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#Zoom#Overthecap Com
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
PackerCentral

Boyle Hopes to Close Season by Facing Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three starts with the Detroit Lions have “100 percent” confirmed to Tim Boyle that he belongs in the NFL. Following a challenging college career, Boyle used a strong preseason to make the Green Bay Packers’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In 2019, he led the NFL in preseason passer rating to beat out DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 job. In 2020, his high-quality training camp ended the battle with first-round rookie Jordan Love before it started.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news. On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
902
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy