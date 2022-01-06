ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Letterkenny Army Depot to sample groundwater for ‘forever chemicals’

By Ben Schad
 3 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Letterkenny Army Depot is going to test the groundwater around it for PFAS.

The inspections stem from results of samples earlier this year that were taken from fire training locations where foam containing PFAS was regularly used. The samples from these sites had PFOA/PFOS concentrations above the EPA’s advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

PFAS have been dubbed “forever chemicals”. That’s because they don’t dissipate and health experts warn they are toxic. Still, the federal government does not regulate them and they are found in thousands of products. The highest concentration of them can often be found in the groundwater around industrial and military installations.

abc27 News

abc27 News

