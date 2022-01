ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah saw historic flooding last week when water covered its downtown. The city now believes debris clogged a waterway and likely caused the flooding. "Based on our response so far, it’s our understanding this was caused by large trees and woody debris that collected on private property in the East Fork, just south of the Northeast Dogwood Street bridge," said Mayor Mary Lou Pauly in a newsletter to the city.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO