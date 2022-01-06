Police: Woman killed in midtown Sacramento parking garage shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police said one woman has died following a shooting in a parking garage across from Sutter Medical Center.

According to police, officers received reports of a shooting on K Street near 28th Street just before 5 p.m. After arriving, officers found one woman with at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no information on the shooter, but police did not believe there was any additional threat to the community.

Sutter Medical Center was placed on lockdown. FOX40 spoke with nurse Earl Seneras who was in the middle of surgery when the hospital learned of the shooting.

“Just right now when I pulled out you see all these officers out here and they said I can’t leave until I give all my information,” Seneras said while waiting in his car. “What a way to start the year. Crazy, you never know. Be safe out there.”

Residents were also asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

