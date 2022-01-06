McAtee Powers Wildcats Past Vikings in Presque Isle; Full Recap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball team grabbed their first GLIAC win on the season, taking down Purdue Northwest 90-59 on Thursday (Jan. 6). STAT LEADERS Graduate student Nick Wagner led the team with 19 points shooting 8-15 from the field and 3-10 beyond the arc as well as playing a team high 26 minutes. He also had five assists and five rebounds.Another graduate student, John Kerr, had a dominant performance with 17 points and was 7-8 from the field. He hit all 3 of his free throws, had four assists and two rebounds.Freshman Brian Parzych helped his teammates in a big way as he led the team with nine assists and four steals to go along with his two points and rebounds.Sam Schultz led the team with 12 rebounds to go along with his 12 points.Northern shot 38-74 from the field and was 5-23 from deep. NMU led the game for 32 minutes with their largest lead being 34 points. The whole team helped out, as Northern scored 37 bench points and accumulated 21 points off of turnovers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO