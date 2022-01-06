ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

McAtee Powers Wildcats Past Vikings in Presque Isle; Full Recap

By jeffclockedile
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday night the Presque Isle Wildcats hosted Aroostook County rival the Caribou Vikings in Class B boys basketball action. The game was broadcasted on 101.9 The Rock. Presque Isle came into the game with at 4-2 record and feature a duo of Malachi Cummings and Xavier McAtee who lead the...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Wildcats race past Flying Eagles

Logan has become accustomed to third quarter explosions this year. Signature wins against Shady Spring and Capital have both come on the back of strong third-quarter showings. Saturday proved to be more of the same for the Wildcats. The visitors from Logan scored 29 points in the third quarter, turning...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bapst
Person
Jack Hallett
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Hockey#Highschool#The Rivalry Renewed On#Presque Isle Wildcats#The Caribou Vikings#Presque Isle Yerema#Quarter Presque Isle
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
deadlinedetroit.com

Covid Cancels University of Michigan Basketball Game Today Against MSU

The University of Michigan announced early Saturday morning that the afternoon basketball game in Ann Arbor against rival Michigan State University has been canceled due to Covid. On Friday night following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available, a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Chieftains race past Wildcats in division opener

OKOLONA – Okolona started division play in emphatic fashion on Friday night. The Chieftains ran Houlka ragged, forcing 29 turnovers in an 84-49 win. It was the 4-1A opener for both teams and Houlka’s first game in four weeks. “I saw they hadn’t played since Dec. 10, so...
OKOLONA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Michigan basketball inching toward full strength as MSU matchup looms

The Michigan men’s basketball team could be closer to full strength for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. According to a Michigan spokesperson, two of the four players who missed Tuesday’s game at Rutgers because of COVID-19 have cleared protocol and will return to the lineup for the rivalry matchup at Crisler Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLUC

Wildcats overcome slow start, zip past Pride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball team grabbed their first GLIAC win on the season, taking down Purdue Northwest 90-59 on Thursday (Jan. 6). STAT LEADERS Graduate student Nick Wagner led the team with 19 points shooting 8-15 from the field and 3-10 beyond the arc as well as playing a team high 26 minutes. He also had five assists and five rebounds.Another graduate student, John Kerr, had a dominant performance with 17 points and was 7-8 from the field. He hit all 3 of his free throws, had four assists and two rebounds.Freshman Brian Parzych helped his teammates in a big way as he led the team with nine assists and four steals to go along with his two points and rebounds.Sam Schultz led the team with 12 rebounds to go along with his 12 points.Northern shot 38-74 from the field and was 5-23 from deep. NMU led the game for 32 minutes with their largest lead being 34 points. The whole team helped out, as Northern scored 37 bench points and accumulated 21 points off of turnovers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Morning Call

High school boys basketball: Fast start carries Wilson to a convincing win over Palmerton as Warriors remain unbeaten in the Colonial League

Perhaps no two coaches in area boys basketball have more respect for one another than Wilson’s Mike Glovas and Palmerton’s Ken Termini. “Ken does more research and puts so much effort into his team and his kids are so well-coached, so disciplined and fundamentally sound that no matter who he has you’re going to be in for a dog fight,” Glovas said. However, Glovas’ Warriors took some of the ...
PALMERTON, PA
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM women’s hockey takes down UConn

Vermont turned in a turnaround performance against tenth-ranked UConn on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 loss against the Huskies, the Catamounts responded with a 6-2 win to take a weekend split in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Six Catamounts picked up two-point nights in the victory, and Schafzahl led the way with two goals on […]
BURLINGTON, VT
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy