Video Games

The King of Fighters XV Kula Diamond trailer, screenshots

Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK has released a new trailer and screenshots for The King of Fighters XV introducing playable character Kula Diamond (voiced by Yumi Kakazu). Previous character trailers introduced Maxima, Krohnen, Angel,...

www.gematsu.com

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: New Netcode The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition Means One of the Best Fighting Games Just Got Better

One of the best fighting games of all time has gotten a Christmas upgrade from SNK and Code Mystics: The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition. If you weren’t aware, The King of Fighters ’98 has been released numerous times over the years, with its 2014 “Final Edition” meant to be the definitive edition of this classic fighter. Its’ great to see that SNK and Code Mystics are keeping up with this classic—and if you’ve never played it before, you definitely need to check out this piece of history.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Maxima Will Get a New Move in KOF XV

As is common for KOF XV fighters, SNK Character Designer Tomohiro Nakata released a statement about Maxima after his official trailer appeared. The returning fighter is a part of Team K’ alongside K’ and Whip. It also turns out that his moveset will include a new attack. Here’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Siliconera

New KOF XV Story Features King of Dinosaurs, Ramon, and Antonov

Before 2021 ended, SNK decided to update the KOF XV website with a story looking at why Antonov, King of Dinosaurs, and Ramon are on Team Galaxy Anton Wrestling (G.A.W.) together. In short, it’s because all three are wrestlers. Not to mention after the events of the last game, Antonov needed to create a new business.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Aoko Aozaki vs. Shiki Tohno gameplay

Project Lumina has released new gameplay video for Melty Blood: Type Lumina featuring newly announced downloadable content character Aoko Aozaki versus Shiki Tohno, who is due out alongside Dead Apostle Noel on January 13. Here is an overview of the video, via Project Lumina:. Shiki aims to close the distance...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XV Director to Unveil New Title in 2022

Hajime Tabata left Square Enix in 2018. Final Fantasy XV was one of the more divisive entries in the long-running RPG series. Despite a mixed reaction to its story and presentation, it was very well received by critics, who praised its visuals, soundtrack by Yoko Shimamura, and new spin on the franchise’s combat system. Selling nearly 10 million copies to date, the game’s director Hajime Tabata took the helm from Tetsuya Nomura in 2013 and shocked fans when he announced he would leave Square Enix in 2018, leaving three of four planned DLCs for Final Fantasy XV canceled. In January 2019, he started his own studio JP Games, which has only announced one game to date. However, it looks like Tabata has been hard at work on another mystery project set to be revealed sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Gran Turismo 7 Releases Three New Screenshots

Polyphony Digital continues to slowly drip out content for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The latest content comes in the form of three new screenshots from a legendary track that dates back to the original game in the series. High Speed Ring saw quite the overhaul in Gran Turismo 6 as compared to how it looked the years before. These latest screenshots show some iconic spots on the track while showcasing the lighting and details of the environment. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingideology.com

Former FF-XV Director Hajime Tabata To Announce New RPG Soon

Hajime Tabata (former director of Final Fantasy XV) founded the new studio with the catchy name JP Games Inc. after leaving Square Enix. Two years ago, he announced that a new project was already underway. At the end of last year, he asked his followers to wait until 2022. 2022...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ranking of Kings Shares New Trailer and Poster for Next Arc

Ranking of Kings is gearing up for its new episodes next year with a new trailer and poster hyping up the next major arc of the anime! The Fall 2021 anime schedule was one of the most competitive of the year overall, and that means some of the biggest new anime debuts of the year might have slipped by as fans try and catch up with everything else that dropped over the course of the year. But thankfully some of those series are continuing through to next year with a whole new wave of episodes for the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
Gematsu

Death Stranding Director’s Cut coming to PC this spring

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions will release Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this spring, the companies announced. Death Stranding Director’s Cut first launched for PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2021. The PC version will incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

QuickSpot for Switch now available in the west

Bandai Namco has released brain training game QuickSpot for Switch via Nintendo eShop in the west for $19.99. It supports both English and Chinese language options. The game, also known as QuickSpot: Master of the Right Brain, first launched both physically and digitally on April 22, 2021 in Japan under the name Unou no Tatsujin: Machigai Sagashi Museum for Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

River City Girls for PS5 launches January 18

The PlayStation 5 version of River City Girls will launch on January 18 in North America and Europe, developer WayForward announced. Users who already own the PlayStation 4 version of River City Girls will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 4 version free of charge. River City Girls first...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Horizon Call of the Mountain announced for PlayStation VR2

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Firespirte have announced Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2. Here is an overview of the game, via Guerrilla Games studio director and studio art and animation director Jan-Bart van Beek on PlayStation Blog:. With only a few more weeks...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The Elder Scrolls Online Global Reveal Event 2022 set for January 27

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios will introduce “a never-before-seen world and a tale that has yet to be told” for The Elder Scrolls Online via a Twitch live stream on January 27 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, the companies announced. The live...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Touken Ranbu Warriors third trailer

Publishers DMM Games and Nitroplus, and developers Omega Force and Ruby Party have released the third official trailer for Touken Ranbu Warriors, which introduces the game’s systems. Touken Ranbu Warriors is due out for Switch and PC via DMM Games Player on February 17 in Japan, and for Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer

Gemdrops has released a new trailer for COGEN: Sword of Rewind introducing its paid downloadable content characters. As previously announced, three downloadable content character packs are due out alongside the game’s release:. “Additional Story & Playable Character: Akasha (Akaza)”. “Additional Story & Playable Character: Yuji Otori”. “Additional Story &...
VIDEO GAMES

