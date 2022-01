It wouldn’t feel like our Christmas is complete without seeing a family photo from the stars of Alaskan Bush People. If you are a longtime fan of the show, then there is no doubt that you know about the relationship between Bear Brown and Raiven Adams. The on-again-off-again couple met back at the wedding of Noah Brown, Bear’s younger brother. It didn’t take long for them to get involved, and for a time they were even engaged. The two then went through their fair share of ups and downs, including a couple of breakups, and a period of time they would blast each other in front of thousands of people on social media.

ALASKA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO