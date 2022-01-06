Canucks place forward Elias Pettersson in COVID protocol

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday night that forward Elias Pettersson entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, marking yet another star player who was placed on the list on Wednesday.

Pettersson is the fifth Canuck and fifth Vancouver forward to be on the COVID list at the moment. He joins Brock Boeser, Jason Dickinson, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Justin Dowling.

The 23-year-old Swedish center is really struggling on the scoresheet this season, but his all-around play has seen a bump under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. Still, racking up just 17 points through 34 games is simply not good enough from Pettersson.

With him and Boeser out of the lineup for the short-term future, the Canucks face a big hurdle on offense. They’ll rely heavily on J.T. Miller, who leads them in both goals (11) and points (36) this year.