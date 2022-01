In Acts chapter 11, starting in verse 19, Luke mentions the dispersion of the gospel into other areas of the world due to the persecution that arose over the death of Stephen. That account can be found in Acts 7, specifically verse 54. The audience of Stephen was cut to the heart, but not in the way that Peter’s audience had been on Pentecost. There, the gospel message “cut” Peter’s listeners and brought them to remorse. They asked the apostle, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” to which Peter responded by telling them to repent and be baptized to have their sins forgiven (Acts 2:36-28).

