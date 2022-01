All full-time employees of the Clark County School District are due up to $2,000 in retention bonuses, the district announced today. The district will pay out the first $1,000 of the bonuses to all staff who were employed full-time as of Jan. 1, pending board of trustees approval this month. The other $1,000 will be for full-timers employed as of May 25.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO