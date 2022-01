Freezing rain has arrived in Maryland. As of 7 A.M. a batch of light freezing rain is spreading across Washington and Frederick County and continuing to push east. Prepare for slick roads if you are heading out during the first half of the day. Whether you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium or to church or brunch, plan to take it slow as icy roads and sidewalks will be difficult to navigate. It still looks like the best chances for freezing rain are north and west of Baltimore, but even isolated amounts can make for dangerous travel. Temperatures are below freezing and will take the majority of the morning to get above freezing. We are also concerned that some cold air at the surface from leftover snow will help aid frozen precipitation

MARYLAND STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO