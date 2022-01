4 Jan 2022, Bali, Indonesia – One of the most anticipated NFT gaming metaverse company Frontera announced today its new 5000 TOKO in-game mechanic in partnership with South East Asia’s most prominent blockchain project Tokoin. In this game mechanic, Frontera players will be able to earn up to 5000 TOKO tokens, creating a recurring and stable passive income of up to $150 with a simple low buy in of $25 only. Frontera is an NFT gaming metaverse where players can CEO their metaverse — Create, Earn, and Own. Players obtain the $TOKO token by battling, collecting, and trading with their AI Mechas NFTs. Because of GameFi dynamics, which are the confluence of game and DeFi, NFTs obtain greater earning power via the staking and farming of NFTs. It is possible for NFTs to exist in many metaverses and to be exchanged cross-chain in secondary markets in this open metaverse. Fronterians can bring their NFTs from other virtual worlds and transform them into AI mechas NFTs, claiming full ownership of the Mecha NFTs they create, win, purchase, and import into the Fronterian Metaverse. Fronterians can also bring their NFTs from other virtual worlds and transform them into AI mechas NFTs.

