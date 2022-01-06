ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian government: "Djokovic will not play without sufficient evidence"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 3 days ago
According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Karen Andrews, Australian Minister for Home Affairs, is not in favor of Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open 2022. In fact she said: "While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia can allow an unvaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is...

Scott Morrison
Karen Andrews
Novak Djokovic
Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic: I know too little to be able to defend him

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev said he would never say a bad word about Novak Djokovic but admitted he doesn't know much so he can't defend him in this situation. Djokovic announced on Tuesday he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open and on January 5 he landed in Melbourne Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne Airport for nine hours before being told that his visa was cancelled and to leave the country.
#Tennis Australia#Australian Government#Italian#Home Affairs#Victorian#Commonwealth
Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: Czech govt

Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, her government said Friday. On Friday evening, the Australian Border Force confirmed in a statement that the visa of a person connected to the Australian Open had been cancelled, without providing a name.
A hard lesson for Novak Djokovic: patience with vaccine sceptics is wearing thin

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have been warming up for yet another grand slam. But instead the world No 1 tennis champion – and noted vaccine sceptic – is cooling his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel, while an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether. Djokovic had boasted on social media of securing an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, to the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-jabbed. But hours later he was stopped at the airport, his visa cancelled, and he was unceremoniously threatened with deportation. His lawyers are challenging that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament may now be determined in a court – rather than on one. Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country by private jet without the necessary paperwork has the power of celebrity met the force of Australian biosecurity requirements with quite such explosive results.
Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
Covid infection gave Novak Djokovic Australian vaccine exemption, lawyers say

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted Covid-19 last month. The No. 1-ranked male tennis player was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to "ban" Rafael Nadal from Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal has been the most dominant player at a single Major, winning 105 out of 108 Roland Garros encounters and claiming 13 titles from 17 trips to Paris! In October 2020, Rafa claimed the 13th crown in Paris, beating all seven rivals in straight sets and dominating Novak Djokovic in the title clash to secure the 20th Major trophy and write history.
Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but was set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country. Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.
