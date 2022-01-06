ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Car stolen with child inside on Dewey Avenue in Rochester

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A 9-year-old boy was returned safely to his family Wednesday evening, after someone stole a car and drove away while he was inside.

According to police, the car was stolen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on Dewey Avenue. The suspect drove the car nothbound on Dewey until noticing the child in the back seat.

The boy was able to get out of the car on Dewey Avenue at West Ridge Road, a few blocks north of where the car was stolen.

Police say officers “began flooding the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle and the innocent child.” The boy, meanwhile, walked back to where the car was taken, and was reunited with his grandmother.

The car has not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Guest
3d ago

Don’t leave alone in any area danger is everywhere these days I always take my grandkids with me in the store if they aren’t coming in where I’m going I leave them home

