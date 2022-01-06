ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Bay Area Small Businesses Struggle To Remain Staffed Amid Omicron Surge

Cover picture for the articleAs the omicron surge accelerates, small businesses...

Omicron Surge Affects RTD Services, ‘People Power’ Being Affected

(CBS4) – The omicron surge is starting to affect RTD services with a worker shortage causing the public transit agency to make many changes to their routes. In a 3 week span, 77 new COVID cases were reported across all of their operations. General manager Debra Johnson says a...
COVID Surge Wearing On Bay Area Healthcare Workers At Facilities ‘Inundated’ With COVID Patients

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Healthcare workers have been under tremendous pressure since the COVID pandemic began as it has led to hospitals being flooded with new patients. And with untimely staffing shortages, nurses are working harder than ever before. It’s not your imagination, it seems like everyone is catching this post-holiday wave of omicron variant-driven COVID-19. “Now we are inundated,” said emergency room nurse Allison Smith. “We have longer wait times, we have no beds. Smith works at two Bay Area hospitals and says pre-holidays, there seemed to be a sort of equilibrium inside the ER – very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. With...
COVID-19 surge leaves small businesses on edge

The new surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide raises concerns about the survival of small businesses. As the omicron variant causes infections and hospitalizations to soar, President Joe Biden and a number of governors and mayors have vowed to avoid another shutdown. In August, 57% of small businesses surveyed told Digital.com...
More Bay Area Restaurants Require Proof of Booster Amid Ongoing Omicron Surge

As the highly contagious omicron variant continues to fuel an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, more restaurant and bar owners are requiring customers provide proof of receiving a booster shot to dine or drink indoors. Though the omicron variant tends to cause less severe illness than delta, record-high case numbers have pushed up statewide hospitalizations; the surge led some San Francisco restaurants and bars to close due to staff shortages or to protect employees from potential exposure to the virus. Now others are reopening or simply hopeful that requiring a booster shot — either a third shot for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a second shot for Johnson & Johnson recipients — will safeguard their staff and customers.
Boundary Bay Brewery closes amid COVID-19 surge

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Boundary Bay Brewery has announced they’ll close temporarily during the current surge of COVID-19 cases. A statement on their website says they’re making the move as the virus impacts the service industry and poses an increasing threat to their staff and community. They’re closed...
Small Business Owners Feeling Impact Of Latest COVID-19 Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For business owners fortunate enough to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic, the fifth surge brings a fresh slate of concerns. Spanning over the greater part of the last two years, the Coronavirus pandemic has run its course worldwide, shutting down not just thousands of businesses, but entire countries.
‘Running On Skeleton Staff’ – Bay Area Small Businesses Struggle To Stay Open During COVID-19 Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As the COVID-19 omicron surge accelerates, small businesses across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff on hand, and the doors open. “It has been awful,” says Hillary Passman, owner of Devil’s Teeth Baking and Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company. “We have closed our Balboa Devil’s Teeth location for two days. We had to close the brewery one day last week. We are running on skeleton staff, and sending people home as their tests come back positive. It’s pretty bad.”
Bay Area Welcomes 2022 as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge

The new year is already starting to look a lot like 2021 on the pandemic front as the omicron variant drives up infections and hospitalizations. It was a quiet Saturday night on campus at the College of San Mateo, but they’ll be ringing in 2022 in true pandemic form with walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing Sunday morning.
