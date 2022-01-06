COVID: Bay Area Small Businesses Struggle To Remain Staffed Amid Omicron Surge

As the highly contagious omicron variant continues to fuel an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, more restaurant and bar owners are requiring customers provide proof of receiving a booster shot to dine or drink indoors. Though the omicron variant tends to cause less severe illness than delta, record-high case numbers have pushed up statewide hospitalizations; the surge led some San Francisco restaurants and bars to close due to staff shortages or to protect employees from potential exposure to the virus. Now others are reopening or simply hopeful that requiring a booster shot — either a third shot for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a second shot for Johnson & Johnson recipients — will safeguard their staff and customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO