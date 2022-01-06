‘Audio Trimmer’ lets users easily trim any audio files on iPhone and iPad

iOS offers native tools for editing images and videos, but there’s nothing when it comes to audio editing. With this in mind, a developer has created an app called Audio Trimmer that comes to solve just that, as it lets users trim any audio files on iPhone and iPad.

Audio Trimmer, as the name suggests, is focused on trimming audio files. While this may sound pretty basic, Apple’s mobile operating system offers no such feature – except for the Voice Memos app that only lets you edit audios recorded with the app.

Using the app is extremely simple as it should be. Right after you open it, Audio Trimmer asks you which audio file you want to edit. Users can choose a file stored locally, on iCloud Drive, or another compatible cloud service. Tap the file to edit it.

The editing interface is quite similar to Apple’s Voice Memos app, as you can use the pinch-to-zoom gesture for more precise selection. The app lets the user preview the entire audio or just the part you want to trim. Once you are done, a single tap on the Trim button saves a new file based on your selection.

For those wanting to give the app a try, Audio Trimmer is now available for free on the App Store. However, according to the developer, it will become paid in a few weeks.

What did you think of the app? Do you miss a basic audio editor built into iOS? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: