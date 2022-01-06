ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

‘Audio Trimmer’ lets users easily trim any audio files on iPhone and iPad

By Filipe Espósito
iHeart (audio)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8sfr_0ddzstqf00

iOS offers native tools for editing images and videos, but there’s nothing when it comes to audio editing. With this in mind, a developer has created an app called Audio Trimmer that comes to solve just that, as it lets users trim any audio files on iPhone and iPad.

Audio Trimmer, as the name suggests, is focused on trimming audio files. While this may sound pretty basic, Apple’s mobile operating system offers no such feature – except for the Voice Memos app that only lets you edit audios recorded with the app.

Using the app is extremely simple as it should be. Right after you open it, Audio Trimmer asks you which audio file you want to edit. Users can choose a file stored locally, on iCloud Drive, or another compatible cloud service. Tap the file to edit it.

The editing interface is quite similar to Apple’s Voice Memos app, as you can use the pinch-to-zoom gesture for more precise selection. The app lets the user preview the entire audio or just the part you want to trim. Once you are done, a single tap on the Trim button saves a new file based on your selection.

For those wanting to give the app a try, Audio Trimmer is now available for free on the App Store. However, according to the developer, it will become paid in a few weeks.

What did you think of the app? Do you miss a basic audio editor built into iOS? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Audio Files#Smart Phone#Ios#The Voice Memos#Audio Trimmer#The App Store
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Android and iPhone

Recovering deleted text messages is not a simple task but may be possible if you have proper backups set in place early on. Many advertised software claims to get the deleted data, but few do. The best option will always be backups. Backup systems can range from Google Drive, iCloud,...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
iPad
SlashGear

Hidden Android 12 Features You Probably Didn’t Know About

Android 12 was released on October 4, 2021, but even though it’s been a part of a select few Android users’ phones for a while now, there are still quite a few exciting new features that you’re probably unaware of! In this newest release, there’s been an increased focus on gaming, media, adaptive aesthetics, and security (as well as a few other surprises). Unfortunately, unless you’re a die-hard Android fan—jumping into blogs, or trawling through every menu upon a new release—you might not have noticed these neat features as they’re not intuitively accessible, or not widely supported by 3rd party apps (yet), or have become the background default.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Samsung’s portable projector turns your wall into a huge smart TV

We now have the power of portable TVs, and we’re not talking about those 10-inch clunkers with antennas that people used in the ‘90s. Samsung debuted The Freestyle, its mobile projector and entertainment device, which is being showcased as part of its CES 2022 lineup. The Freestyle looks...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to easily use your iPhone or Android as a webcam

Though coronavirus vaccines are still rolling out, the spread of the delta and omicron variants means it may still be a while before we all return to our offices and social gatherings in the same way we used to. That means you're probably still spending a lot of time talking with colleagues, family and friends through video-chat and conferencing apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and FaceTime. (If you're using Zoom, here are 20 top Zoom tips, including how to change your Zoom background.) If the webcams you've been eyeing are still out of stock or you just don't want to buy a new one, you can easily use your phone's camera and create one for yourself.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are solid headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many, they're worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they'll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It's no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy