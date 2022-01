GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frigid temperatures continue to plague West Michigan, and they can cause damage inside your home as well as outside if you aren't careful. "It is cold out there, we get it," says Lt. William Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. "And at times when your heat for your home just isn't making you warm and comfy, we know that you're going to employ the use of alternative heating methods."

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO