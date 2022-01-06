ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

UCLA Professor Claims Rittenhouse Shot ‘Two Black Men’ In Recent Book, Says She Got ‘Tiny Detail’ Wrong

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
Kendall Tietz

A professor and author is under fire for claiming Kyle Rittenhouse shot two black people during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of 2020, according to a tweet.

University of California, Los Angeles professor Kara Cooney was criticized Wednesday for claiming in her book, “The Good Kings,” that Rittenhouse shot two black men instead of three white men. She referred to it as a “tiny detail of the book with a big mistake about a massive American issue.”

In the book, readers are told to “consider 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semi-automatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while waging a glorious race war on behalf of his inherited White power,” Fox News reported.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in relation to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber as well as the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz during civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.“On p. 341 of THE GOOD KINGS I state that Kyle Rittenhouse shot two Black men when instead he shot two white men.” Cooney tweeted. “That was my mistake, and I apologize. The response has been a hateful stew of ridicule and denial that America has a race problem at all.”

“If one mistake in a little-known book about ancient Egypt elicits this much howling, it is to avoid discussing our larger problem, to avoid seeing our deep-seeded obsession with patriarchal power,” she added. Cooney concluded that white supremacy and misogyny are still problems in the U.S.

Jason Lackowski, a former Marine and one of the armed men with Rittenhouse on the night of the shooting said Rosenbaum was using “the N-word” while asking people to shoot him in the lead up to the shooting.

A Daily Caller reporter who witnessed the shooting testified that Rosenbaum shouted an expletive and lunged for Rittenhouse’s gun before he was killed.

Comments / 89

turkweebl
2d ago

Rittenhouse is not a member of any white supremacist group, did not randomly shoot anyone of color, etc. This book is nothing more than hate speech without facts.

Reply
36
turkweebl
2d ago

if your book is about ancient Egypt why bring up Rittenhouse in it? Clearly he wasn't shooting people building the pyramids. You just took a shot at adding your racist agenda into a book full of holes.

Reply
22
matt schmitt
2d ago

Go figure.....another professor lying about facts. Why does anyone believe these overeducated activists?

Reply(8)
44
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Civil Unrest#Racial Injustice#Racism#Black Men#University Of California#American#Fox News#Marine
