Dollar near five-year high to yen as U.S. yields surge on hawkish Fed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a five-year high to the yen on Thursday, supported by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields on rising bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike by March. The greenback stood at 116.115 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it rallied back...

Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is About To Make A Massive Policy Error

The job report was an absolute blowout. The job report on Friday, January 7, was an absolute blow-out, and if you only saw the headline non-farm payroll number, then you missed all the data that mattered. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to 7.3%.
thebalance.com

Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes May Feel Like the End of an Era

That’s how many of the last 13 years the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate has been virtually zero (the Fed cut the rate that low for the first time in 2008), showing just how different borrowing will become this year as the central bank begins raising it. Minutes...
Forbes

The Fed's Great Unwinding Will Undercut Both Bonds And Stocks

The Federal Reserve's tapering and interest-raising just swung from maybe later to for-sure now. That shift is the ominous inflation signal that means bonds and stocks are destined to fall. Call it the Fed's Great Unwinding. It is more than simply tapering bond buying or incrementally increasing interest rates. It...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
