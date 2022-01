As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, we’ve seen a number of adjustments made and other news. Over the past few weeks, mask rules have changed at Universal Orlando Resort, the U.S. has hit a record 1 million daily COVID-19 cases, and we heard from over 2,000 Disney fans who say that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has changed their travel plans. Now, it seems COVID-19 is impacting an international Disney park.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO