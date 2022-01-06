ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

China’s Xian airport suspended international passenger flights from Jan 5

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The northwestern Chinese city of Xian suspended all international...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Reuters#Chinese#Xinhua
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Vietnam truck jam as China tightens import rules for Covid

Thousands of trucks carrying fruit were stuck Friday at Vietnam's main freight border crossing with China after Beijing tightened rules on imported goods because of the pandemic. Lorries loaded with thousands of tonnes of dragonfruit, jackfruit, mango and other produce are languishing at the crossing in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province. Some of the drivers say they have been waiting for days or even months to cross. "I have been here for 40 days. My fruits are going to be rotten. I am so tired of this," said a driver who identified himself as Hai, while cooking a meal beside his truck full of jackfruit.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China’s Xian enters 10th day of COVID lockdown as cases persist

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian entered its 10th day of lockdown on Saturday as the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to show any solid sign of easing in the country’s epicentre of the latest flare-up. The city of 13 million people reported 174 new local cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec. 31, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday, up from 161 a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
businesstraveller.com

West Bengal suspends flights from UK to Kolkata

In order to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the West Bengal government last Thursday announced that it has suspended all the flights coming to Kolkata airport from the United Kingdoms from January 3 onwards till further notice. “In view of the rising number of Omicron cases...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
wsau.com

Micron warns of DRAM chip delays due to China’s Xian lockdown

(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday a COVID-19 lockdown in the Chinese city of Xian would lead to delays in the supply of its DRAM memory chips, which are widely used in data centers. Micron, one of the world’s biggest memory chip suppliers, said the stringent restrictions,...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China's Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) - More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday. Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

International flights to and from UK airports plunged by 71% this year compared to 2019 amid calls to revitalise travel industry by scrapping PCR tests for arrivals

Travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said around 406,060 international flights served UK airports during 2021 up to December 22, compared with 1,399,170 in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

BMC mandates international passengers from at-risk, high-risk countries, UAE to undergo COVID test at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday mandated all international passengers from at-risk and high-risk countries and UAE arriving at Mumbai International Airport to undergo rapid RT-PCR or other COVID tests. "If tested negative, the passengers will be allowed to leave and stay under 7-day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

China’s Dec new yuan loans seen lower, hit record in 2021: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – New bank loans in China likely fell in December, although lending for the full year 2021 set a record, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank maintained policy support for the economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.06 billion) in...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

Kazakhstan flights canceled after protesters seize Almaty International Airport

Earlier, there had been reports that the Kazakh Army was protecting the airport’s perimeter, and footage of an alleged military cordon has been shared online. According to the latest reports from Kazakhstan, anti-government protesters today seized the control of Kazakstan’s busiest air hub – Almaty International Airport, amid mass protests, initially triggered by a gas price hike, that eventually grew into a countrywide anti-government uprising.
LIFESTYLE
whtc.com

U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. lawmakers on Friday raised concerns about home rental firm Airbnb Inc’s business activities in China’s Xinjiang region. Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Argentina and Brazil continued to report record spikes in daily cases, while Mexico braced for a grim death milestone, even as several nations raced to vaccinate residents amid doubts over lasting effects of booster doses. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy