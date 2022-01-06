Antonio Brown bashes Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in lengthy statement

Antonio Brown continues to act erratically and decent people everywhere sincerely hope that he finds peace soon. A laundry list of incidents have eliminated his ability to get the benefit of the doubt, but that doesn't mean people shouldn't look inward and try to find some humanity in covering whatever the hell is going on with the mercurial wide receiver. He's making news again this morning and we're covering it because, as of this moment, he is still a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it's still extremely newsworthy even as things shift over to the sideshow portion of the program.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO