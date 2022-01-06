ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Know the rules of regifting

By John Matarese
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC1PH_0ddzqobq00

(WCMH) — The hottest trend in gift-giving in January? It’s “re-gifting”: taking an unwanted gift someone gave you, re-wrapping it, and handing it to someone else.

Regifting is so hot that there’s now a National Regifting Day.

It can be fine, as long as you know the rules.

But financial guru Dave Ramsey says you need to be careful.

Gift or scam? Unexpected Amazon deliveries

You don’t want to get caught regifting, a trend first named back on the TV show “Seinfeld.”

Know the rules

Among the rules for regifting, Ramsey says:

  • The item must be unopened, without the original tag showing names.
  • It should have no initials or monograms, a red flag of a hand-me-down.
  • Re-wrap it in fresh paper, so it looks as though you bought it.
  • It should be something that person would appreciate or could use.
  • Don’t regift something from a meaningful person, like Grandma or your closest aunt. She may ask about it next time you see her.

The worst-case scenario

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the worst-case “Seinfeld” regifting scenario?

That’s when you accidentally give it back to the person who gave it to you, or regift it to someone in the same social circle, so they find out, such as at a dinner party or family gathering.

You’ll say “Doesn’t that stink?”

It’s best to give it to someone on the other side of your family, or someone who doesn’t know the original gifter at all.

Bottom line: There is nothing wrong with regifting, as long as you are careful, and don’t do anything that embarrasses you or the person who gave it to you. And that way you don’t waste your money.

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).
“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook
Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regift#Wcmh#Amazon#Seinfeld#Scripps Media
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in back seat of burned-out vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that burned on Friday evening at 8:40 p.m.. Dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police say that firefighters found the dead person at 8:53 p.m. on North Yale Avenue and McKinley Avenue in the Franklinton area. Police say they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Counties in central Ohio with snow emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple counties in central Ohio are under snow emergencies Thursday. These counties are under a Level 1 snow emergency at 3:30 p.m. on Friday: Athens Coschocton Hocking Morgan Perry Pike Ross Vinton Level 2 snow emergency: Here is what each Snow Emergency level means: LEVEL 1Roadways are hazardous with blowing and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at industrial complex leaves 1 person dead

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in this shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after a shooting at an industrial complex on the city’s east side. The person was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. on Friday night at Mount Carmel East, according to an officer from the homicide unit, after being shot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hospital staff not paid what they're owed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said it will pay workers their wages impacted by a widespread ransomware attack by the end of January, or sooner. https://nbc4i.co/3pXyF4T.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Portsmouth toddler death: two people arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested for child endangerment in connection with the death of a toddler in Portsmouth. Larry Weaver, 22, and Kristinia Edwards, 36, have been arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman are...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another booster possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Some health leaders say new COVID-19 booster shots could be on the horizon and they recommend some Americans receive an additional dose in a matter of months. https://nbc4i.co/3JP1TL8.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy