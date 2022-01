The Transformation of Huahai Homestay in Daijin Village / DUS Studio. Interior: C.H.Y Shanghai Zeqin Interior Design Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Daijin Village, located in Jinshan District, Shanghai, is a typical waterside village in the south of the Yangtze River. For generations, the local villagers have lived near water and made a living by fishing and farming. With the construction of the nearby Huakai Haishang Ecological Garden, the local life has also gradually changed. The increasing number of tourists called for new types of tourism. It was difficult for traditional forms of agritainment to meet the demands of tourists from cities. For this reason, creating an example and template of new forms of homestay to promote the industrial upgrading for surrounding peasants became the reason for Huahai homestay. How to fit the thousand-mu sea of flowers into the waterside village south of the Yangtze River is the entry point of this project.

