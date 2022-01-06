ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

State education officials seek to accelerate addition of 10K school counselors

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usGuM_0ddzq5AW00

Confronted with a shortage of school mental health counselors, the state Department of Education is seeking to bring 10,000 more professionals to campuses at a time when federal public health officials are calling for action to address the nation’s growing youth mental health crisis.

The counselor effort, which requires legislative approval, would aim to entice clinicians into schools through loan forgiveness and deferrals, scholarships to offset education costs and potentially reduce the time it takes for mental health clinicians to get licensed, Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday during a visit to Washington Preparatory High School in South Los Angeles. Thurmond said he is in talks with legislators and hopes a measure, projected to cost $250 million, can be introduced in coming weeks.

“I can’t think of anything more important right now in terms of dealing with the trauma that students and families have experienced,” Thurmond said. “But the reality is that there is a shortage, there just aren’t enough counselors at many schools and many communities, urban, suburban, rural.”

For years, educators have warned of a shortage of mental health professionals. A 2018 report by researchers at the Healthforce Center at UCSF found that if current trends continued, by 2028, the state will have 41% fewer psychiatrists than needed and 11% fewer psychologists, licensed professional clinical counselors and licensed clinical social workers than needed to meet the state’s healthcare needs.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

First comprehensive data since pandemic show California’s K-12 students experienced big academic setbacks

California’s K-12 students experienced significant academic setbacks during the 2020-21 school year of mainly remote learning, showing growing achievement gaps, lagging progress in math and English, increased chronic absenteeism and a slight decline in the statewide graduation rate, according to data released Friday by the California Department of Education. The data provide the most comprehensive […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge spurs breakdown in basic functions, services across U.S.

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KTLA

Kaiser diverting patients from Downey Medical Center amid COVID surge

A record-breaking coronavirus surge is taking a toll on local hospitals, prompting Kaiser Permanente to stop admitting patients Friday at an emergency room in Downey, and to consider doing the same at other facilities. Kaiser says patients seeking care for the flu and COVID-19 have put many emergency rooms at capacity, meaning officials must consider […]
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Thurmond
KTLA

Despite omicron variant, L.A. County is seeing fewer critically ill patients compared to last winter

Despite an unprecedented spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant, Los Angeles County hospitals are seeing far fewer critically ill coronavirus-positive patients than they did last winter. Officials emphasize that the healthcare system still faces serious challenges because so many people are being infected, and it’s unclear how close the Omicron wave is to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CalCare: What’s inside California’s free health care plan proposal?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed bill and state constitutional amendment to create a free universal health care system in the state was officially unveiled in Sacramento on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1400 would establish universal health care under the name CalCare, providing “comprehensive universal single-payer health care coverage.” The amendment goes on to detail how […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Hospitalizations skyrocket in children under 5 years old with COVID

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to their highest level since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday on the only age group not yet eligible for the vaccine. The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Mental Health#South Los Angeles#Supt#Ucsf#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Schools across California fight to stay open amid omicron surge

As students return from winter break, schools across California are struggling to stay open amid severe staffing shortages, high student absences and increased infection rates as the Omicron variant surge continues to sweep through the region. The San Gabriel school system has shut down a middle school and high school for Thursday and Friday. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Democrats in California Legislature revive universal health care bill

What could be the nation’s first universal health care system found new life on Thursday after California Democrats proposed steep tax hikes to pay for it, prompting strong opposition from insurers, doctors and Republicans at the start of an election year. Progressives in California’s Democratic-dominated state Legislature have long called for a universal health care […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Remote instruction extended through end of January at 4 UC campuses

Amid a worsening Omicron surge, four University of California campuses announced Thursday that they are extending remote instruction to the end of January. UC campuses at Irvine, Davis, Santa Cruz and San Diego, whose winter quarters began Jan. 3, said that rising positivity rates for coronavirus infections had compelled them to exercise extra caution and push […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

L.A. County will resume annual homeless count after 2021 postponement

Los Angeles County will resume its annual homeless count in full a year after it was limited over concerns that it couldn’t be done safely or accurately during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is seeking volunteers to help during the tally’s main component, the unsheltered street count. It […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy