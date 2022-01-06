ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City leaders, early childhood advocates show support for proposed education tax

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5o9g_0ddzplvS00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — City leaders, parents, and early childhood education advocates gather on Wednesday to show their support for a proposed tax that would boost funding for education initiatives in New Orleans.

The tax would create a permanent revenue stream for early childhood education and provide early care for more than 1,000 kids in the city. The proposition would also include support for mental health programs, social work, and teacher training.

Changes made to St. Tammany Mardi Gras

“This would generate just over $21 million in its first year to build an additional 1,000 seats across the city in learning centers just like this one,” City Councilmember Helena Moreno explained.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposal at Thursday’s meeting. If it is approved, the measure would be left up to voters to decide on the April 30 ballot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

Louisiana celebrates annual ‘clean fuel’ leaders awards

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Clean Fuel (LCF) is kicking off the year by recognizing clean fuel leaders across the state—for their outstanding contributions their efforts to reduce transportation emission in the state. The private reception is held in Baton Rouge, annual reports are due March, 15. Each year the LCF collects data from stakeholders […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

How conspiracies fueled ArkLaTex support for Capitol violence

The spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online and from political officials that fueled the violence in Washington on D.C. affected every corner of the country. Supporters of the riots, organized online through forums like the Parler App, included many people across the ArkLaTex as well. One Vivian man still faces charges for his participation in the insurrection.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Early Childhood Education#St Tammany Mardi Gras
WGNO

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy