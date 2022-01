Tennis champion Novak Djokovic will be imprisoned in an Australian hotel until at least Monday. Unvaccinated tennis player visa requirements are not in order. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic (34) likely won’t be able to defend his title at the Australian Open. The problem is not with his refusal to be vaccinated, but with his visa. Upon arriving in Melbourne, it was decided that his work visa did not allow a medical exception and therefore he was not allowed to enter the country. Djokovic will appeal, but it is not certain if he will reach his first major slam of the year. He has not yet been returned to his native Serbia. He will meet with the Ministry of the Interior on Monday.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO