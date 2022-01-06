ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft Is Launching Its Game Subscription Service on Xbox

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft will be bringing its Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox. The service originally launched for PC and grants access to more than one hundred Ubisoft games in exchange for a monthly fee of $15 USD for a PC-only plan and $18 USD for a cloud plan....

hypebeast.com

SlashGear

Ubisoft+ announced for Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction confirmed for Game Pass

Ubisoft made two major announcements today. The first is that the company’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. While that’s big enough news on its own, Ubisoft also revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, which is another big win for Microsoft’s own subscription service. Ubisoft, it seems, has gaming subscriptions on the mind today.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
thenerdstash.com

Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Game Pass Later This Year

Xbox has been working to make the largest library possible through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Game Pass might just be one of the biggest pay-to-play libraries of any similar service. Placing new games at the forefront of the subscription and constantly adding classics, there’s plenty to love. With more services looking to subscriptions, gamers are constantly gaining more and more titles to play. Most recently, EA decided to bring over its subscription service, which makes games like It Takes Two playable through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Now it seems like Ubisoft is looking to make the jump too. Ubisoft announced this morning that Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox Game Pass with Rainbow Six Extraction being made available on day one.
gamefreaks365.com

Get a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for cheap

Get your hands on the extensive catalog that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has to offer for three months at less than $30. Playasia is full of games, accessories, peripherals, consoles, and many more things from developers and video game companies in Asia, but lately we are seeing more and more products from Western companies in this online store. Today, Playasia brings us three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $27.99. That’s an incredible 38% discount.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ubisoft+ is bringing more than 100 games to Xbox

Few gifts keep giving like Xbox, especially now that Ubisoft+ is on the way. That’s right, Ubisoft’s subscription service, which came out on PC back in 2019, will release on Xbox at some point. There’s no definitive date for when Ubisoft+ will come to Microsoft’s consoles yet, as the announcement press release only states it’s coming “in the future.”
vgchartz.com

Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Consoles - News

Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. The subscription service is out now for PC and gives access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly cost. It includes games, DLC at launch, and monthly rewards like cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more.
thisgengaming.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Will Launch Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console & PC; Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Platforms in the Future

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Montreal have announced that their co-op FPS game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC. Ubisoft also announced that they will be bringing their Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox platforms in the future but it will not be included with Xbox Game Pass like EA Play currently is. Ubisoft+ gives access to more than 100 Ubisoft games including games and DLC at launch. You also get monthly cosmetics, in-game items, and more.
trueachievements.com

Pupperazzi launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month

Pupperazzi, the game that charges you with photographing (and petting) as many dogs as possible, launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month on January 20th. In Pupperazzi, you photograph dogs, build your career, upgrade your equipment, and photograph even more dogs, ranging from pugs to labs and beyond. According to the game's Steam page, you can also pet the dogs, play fetch with them, put hats on them, chase them with vacuum cleaners, and more. From the looks of things, there aren't as many people in the game as such — just dogs as far as the eye can see. You can choose to be "taken seriously as an artist" or not, and use filters and lenses and such to improve your photos still further.
hypebeast.com

EA Is Investigating the Alleged Hacking of Large 'FIFA 22' Players

EA is currently investigating reports from prominent FIFA 22 players who have had their accounts hacked. Over the past week, large trading accounts have taken to social media to state that their coins and FIFA Points had been stolen. One affected player reported a loss of 50 millions coins, Dexerto...
The Independent

Xbox series X UK stock - live: EE restock is available now – how to get a console

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at EE, and is available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out...
GamesRadar+

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and bringing the publisher's biggest games with it

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and bringing over 100 games with it, including the publisher's newest releases. Ubisoft and Xbox announced the impending console release of the subscription service today but didn't commit to an exact date for when it will arrive on Xbox. The publisher only said that it will bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox "in the future." But relatedly, we do know that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass day-one when it launches on January 20, and it's bringing Rainbow Six Siege with it.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’re reviewing the best gaming chairs that...
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
hypebeast.com

Challenger Forces Legendary 'Street Fighter' Pro Justin Wong to Re-Experience Iconic Daigo Loss on Twitch

During the Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike semifinal match at Evolution Championship Series 2004 (August 1, 2004), Daigo Umehara pulled off a stunning victory against Justin Wong that is now known as “Evo Moment #37”, or the “Daigo Parry.” During the match, Daigo, playing Ken, unexpectedly parried 15 consecutive hits of Wong’s Chun-Li “Super Art” move with just one pixel of health left. The Japanese pro then delivered a final max damage combo that won him the match, but the moment at Evo 2004 is still considered one of the most iconic moments in competitive video gaming.
hypebeast.com

Acer Introduces a Refresh to its Popular Predator Gaming Laptops

Acer helping gamers welcome the new year by bringing the latest technology to its popular line of Predator gaming laptops. Designed to offer a beast of a gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 300 has a lightning-fast display that’s driven by the latest CPUs and GPUs. Packaged in two different sizes, this model will be available in North America in May of 2022.
hypebeast.com

Hideo Kojima Is Starting Work on a "Radical Project"

Hideo Kojima rang in 2022 by revealing that he will be starting work on an unnamed and unspecified “radical project.”. The Kojima Productions founder took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, “This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?”
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
