Ubisoft Is Launching Its Game Subscription Service on Xbox

Pupperazzi, the game that charges you with photographing (and petting) as many dogs as possible, launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month on January 20th. In Pupperazzi, you photograph dogs, build your career, upgrade your equipment, and photograph even more dogs, ranging from pugs to labs and beyond. According to the game's Steam page, you can also pet the dogs, play fetch with them, put hats on them, chase them with vacuum cleaners, and more. From the looks of things, there aren't as many people in the game as such — just dogs as far as the eye can see. You can choose to be "taken seriously as an artist" or not, and use filters and lenses and such to improve your photos still further.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO