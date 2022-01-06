Merrick Garland to pursue Jan 6th rioters "at any level"

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not yet charged any of the alleged ringleaders of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol— up to and potentially including former President Donald Trump. This prompted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in an appearance Tuesday on CNN, to channel the emotions so many of us are feeling by slamming Garland for his apparent inaction. "I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak, and I think there should be a lot more of the organizers of Jan. 6 that should be arrested by now,” Gallego said. He called Garland “feckless” and said he “has not been helpful in terms of protecting our democracy."
