Merrick Garland to pursue Jan 6th rioters "at any level"

In his speech today on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, an uncharacteristically forceful U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland assured the American public that perpetrators of the insurrection, at all levels, will be held accountable. Many have been calling upon the attorney general to be more aggressive in both action and rhetoric. But Garland is right to follow his methodical approach. History shows that the Department of Justice must take action, but it must do so in a way that does not rely on weak evidence, undermine due process, or breach the trust of the American people.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO