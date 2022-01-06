ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrick Garland to pursue Jan 6th rioters "at any level"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, D.C) -- U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland stated the justice department's commitment to prosecuting members of the January 6 riots. Garland gave a speech on...

wfxb.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland Defends Criticism of Justice Department’s January 6th Probe

During a speech yesterday marking the one-year anniversary of the attacks Attorney General Merrick Garland defended criticism against the justice department’s January 6th probe that says it has not been aggressive enough. Garland said no one would be off limits as prosecutors ‘followed the facts’ and added that actions taken will ‘not be their last’ and that the ‘justice department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators responsible for the assault on the democracy.’
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
The Independent

Garland issues chilling warning to perpetrators of January 6 ‘at any level’: ‘Justice will be done’

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday said the Department of Justice would continue to pursue those responsible for the January 6 insurrection “at any level,” vowing that the charges brought against more than 725 people in the year since the attack on the Capitol “will not be our last”.In remarks to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington, Mr Garland appeared to acknowledge critics who’ve accused him of holding back on charging anyone in former president Donald Trump’s inner circle – or Mr Trump himself – for roles they may...
San Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Merrick Garland isn’t going to save American democracy by himself. And he just let us know it

The burden of saving American democracy from collapse should never fall on the shoulders of one person. But with the executive and legislative branches of government having been under Democratic control for nearly a year and thus far still unable to muscle essential voting rights protections through a Republican wall that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are intent on buttressing, it’s easy to understand why the hopes and dreams of the preservation of American democracy would wind up in the lap of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Washington Post

Merrick Garland has shown that he’s taking Jan. 6 seriously. But the public’s patience is limited.

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a speech on Wednesday in part to allay fears that he is unwilling or unable to pursue all those responsible for the coup attempt. While he could have been more explicit regarding events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the speech succeeded in reassuring the public that no one will be given a free pass.
San Francisco Chronicle

Yes, Merrick Garland knows how to bring the January 6 insurrectionists to justice

In his speech today on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, an uncharacteristically forceful U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland assured the American public that perpetrators of the insurrection, at all levels, will be held accountable. Many have been calling upon the attorney general to be more aggressive in both action and rhetoric. But Garland is right to follow his methodical approach. History shows that the Department of Justice must take action, but it must do so in a way that does not rely on weak evidence, undermine due process, or breach the trust of the American people.
Daily Mail

Biden's AG Merrick Garland vows to keep prosecuting those 'criminally responsible' for Jan 6 at 'any level' even if they weren't at the Capitol and insists he follows 'facts not an agenda'

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended the Justice Department's Jan. 6th probe from critics who say it appears to be focusing on lower-level perpetrators – vowing that those who carried out the events will be 'held accountable.'. Speaking at the DOJ with agency officials watching remotely and others...
MSNBC

Garland needs to bring Jan. 6 criminal charges against Donald Trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not yet charged any of the alleged ringleaders of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol— up to and potentially including former President Donald Trump. This prompted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in an appearance Tuesday on CNN, to channel the emotions so many of us are feeling by slamming Garland for his apparent inaction. "I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak, and I think there should be a lot more of the organizers of Jan. 6 that should be arrested by now,” Gallego said. He called Garland “feckless” and said he “has not been helpful in terms of protecting our democracy."
