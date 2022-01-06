ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Police reform, other new laws to watch in Santa Clara County

By Eli Wolfe
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

As the new year begins in California, so do a set of laws designed to better regulate police departments across the state.  This comes in the wake of protests in 2020 that targeted police misconduct and violent crowd control tactics.

Residents in Santa Clara County will also see a handful of other significant laws coming into play this year, ranging from new requirements for health care appointments to novel rules for building more densely in single-family neighborhoods.

Police Reform

Some of the most significant new laws include a series of police reforms created in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020. SB 2 creates a process for decertifying officers who have committed serious misconduct. California was one of four states without a state law to revoke an officer’s certification.

Another law, AB 48 , limits police use of rubber bullets and other less lethal weapons at protests unless someone’s life is in danger, and requires departments to release reports on how they use these weapons. The San Jose Police Department changed its policy in 2020 to prohibit the use of rubber bullets as crowd control for nonviolent individuals. Mayor Sam Liccardo pushed to ban them altogether after injuries during demonstrations, but the rest of council voted against this proposal, saying it risked the safety of officers.

Even with these changes, local police reform advocates are skeptical these reforms will do much to address the underlying causes of police violence.

“There still needs to be more wholesale changes in general with the way policing still targets under-represented, lower-income communities,” Jahmal Williams, co-chair of Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet of Silicon Valley, told San José Spotlight, adding AB 48 is deficient because it still gives police power to use violence at protests.

Police use of force was highlighted in a report last year by the independent police auditor, and a group of individuals are suing the city after SJPD allegedly used excessive force on demonstrators during the 2020 protests.

Related Stories

December 29, 2021

San Jose mayoral candidate polls residents on defunding police

June 26, 2021

Report: 1 in 4 San Jose police officers received a complaint

June 11, 2021

A year after George Floyd’s death, what’s changed in San Jose?

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association previously advocated for a process to ensure individuals unqualified to be officers were not allowed to carry a gun and a badge, said spokesman Tom Saggau.

“Nobody in law enforcement wants somebody who committed a crime, who is not qualified or does not have the right temperament, to be a police officer,” he told San José Spotlight. He added most major police departments in California already disclose the use of less lethal weapons.

Raj Jayadev, co-founder of Silicon Valley De-Bug, said any tool that prevents police officers from engaging in repeated abuses is helpful. But SB 2 only applies to officers convicted of crimes, he noted, which narrows its usefulness. Jayadev wants to see jurisdictions move away from police monitoring—such as passing a law to track use of less lethal weapons at protests—and focus on minimizing or eliminating police interactions with the public.

As an example, he cited AB 118 , also known as the Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems Act. This law, which Silicon Valley De-Bug co-sponsored, sets aside millions in state funding for a grant program to support community-based alternatives to police responses, especially for things like mental health calls.

“Those are things that will quite literally save lives,” Jayadev told San José Spotlight, adding Santa Clara County already has its own pilot program.

Another state law, AB 89 , raises the age limit to be a police officer from 18 to 21 and imposes a requirement that new officers must have a bachelor’s degree.

SJPD spokesperson Christian Camarillo said the department has always required recruits to be 21 years or older and have a college degree by the time they graduate the academy. He told San José Spotlight the law also contemplates requiring an additional certificate called a modern policing degree. The department anticipates this will  pose a challenge to recruiting efforts and have an impact on hiring, he said.

Life-saving appointments

SB 221 —a small but significant change in health care appointments—won’t go into effect until July 1. The law requires providers to offer return appointments to mental health and substance abuse patients no more than 10 days after a previous session.

Victor Ojakian, co-president of the National Alliance of Mental Health-Santa Clara County, but speaking in his personal capacity, said the law will hopefully prevent patients from experiencing excessive gaps between follow-up appointments. Continuity of care with therapists and psychiatrists is critical for individuals transitioning from suicide prevention care or incarceration.

“The bill helps address that by saying not only should a person get care, but they should get continuous care in subsequent appointments done in a timely fashion,” Ojakian told San José Spotlight.

Ojakian said one potential challenge to implementing the bill is the shortage of mental health providers in California. The National Union of Healthcare Workers, which sponsored SB 221, said in a statement that wait times for therapy appointments at Kaiser Permanente range from one to three months.

Densifying housing

Also going into effect this year is SB 9 —a controversial law that effectively killed single-family zoning across California by permitting denser developments, albeit with many restrictions.

San Jose lawmakers voted to implement SB 9, which will allow homeowners to subdivide single-family lots into two to create up to four housing units per parcel. San Jose was tinkering with a similar local initiative called Opportunity Housing which it opted to abandon in favor of the state law.

The city is still figuring out how to implement the law. Some requirements, such as having developers attest they intend to live in an SB 9 project for at least three years, may be difficult to enforce, while a proposal to examine historical districts for SB 9 housing has provoked a backlash from some residents.

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter

The post Police reform, other new laws to watch in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County supervisor candidate moves to stay in race

Santa Clara County supervisor candidate Johnny Khamis is moving back into District 1 after a contentious redistricting process drew him out. The Board of Supervisors moved Almaden Valley and Los Gatos out of District 1 into District 5 at the end of last year, as part of a once-in-a-decade adjustment of political boundaries to account for population changes. The redistricting... The post Santa Clara County supervisor candidate moves to stay in race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

West San Jose residents oppose 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard

A 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard may win the approval of the San Jose City Council next week, despite strong disapproval from residents in the neighborhood. On Tuesday, councilmembers will vote on whether to rezone the land from residential to commercial development and approve the developer’s plans to build a 119-room hotel on a 0.69-acre parcel... The post West San Jose residents oppose 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmaker running for county supervisor

San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas is running for Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor, campaign filings show. The newly drawn District 1 expanded during a contentious redistricting process to include San Jose neighborhoods like Evergreen and Silver Creek—the area Arenas currently represents on the City Council—allowing her to throw her hat into the race. District 1... The post San Jose lawmaker running for county supervisor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Longtime political figure joins race for San Jose City Council seat

Rosemary Kamei, who’s represented Silicon Valley in a variety of public roles, is throwing her hat into the District 1 San Jose City Council race. Kamei brings 30 years of experience in local politics from having served on Morgan Hill’s Planning Commission and Valley Water board to most recently sitting on the Santa Clara County... The post Longtime political figure joins race for San Jose City Council seat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County looks for volunteers to tally unhoused population

After canceling the homeless count in 2021, Santa Clara County is looking for volunteers to help gather census data next month. The biennial count is critical for understanding the homelessness crisis and identifying the needs of people on the streets. The county opted to defer the 2021 count due to COVID-19. Advocates said the lack of information has... The post Santa Clara County looks for volunteers to tally unhoused population appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA approves pay bump, bonuses for Santa Clara County workers

Some VTA workers will see wage increases and a large bonus following approval of a new union contract with the public transit agency. VTA’s board of directors voted 11-1 in favor of an agreement that establishes a 10% pay raise over the next three years for members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265. The agreement also grants each ATU member a one-time $3,500 “appreciation bonus.” The agreement, which covers March 7, 2022 through March 3, 2025, will affect roughly 1,500 VTA workers, including bus and light rail operators.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Ellenberg and Manley: Mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis

We’ve seen the headlines and news reports, the social media posts and countless podcasts. COVID-19 has shined light on the existing gaps in our systems that have left us all exposed. But for decades before coronavirus was part of our lexicon, these gaps began to manifest on our streets, in our schools, in our neighborhoods... The post Ellenberg and Manley: Mental health and substance abuse as a public health crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Sam Liccardo
San José Spotlight

San Jose committee halts Charcot Avenue extension

Contentious plans for the Charcot Avenue Extension project in North San Jose are reaching the end of the road. San Jose’s Rules and Open Government Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended the city halt plans to build an overpass that would cross over Interstate Highway 880 from Paragon Drive to Oakland Road and divert the remaining... The post San Jose committee halts Charcot Avenue extension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese community at center of Philip Nguyen’s advocacy work

The Vietnamese American Roundtable is becoming a household name in the South Bay, and at the core of the transformative effort is its first ever executive director, Philip Nguyen. Nguyen, who served as a part-time program manager starting in 2020, took on the leadership role last summer, marking a pivotal point for the growing organization.... The post San Jose Vietnamese community at center of Philip Nguyen’s advocacy work appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Police Reform#Police Brutality#Ab#Sjpd
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport sees big holiday crowds despite COVID

Large numbers of travelers braved Mineta San Jose International Airport over the holidays even as a new COVID-19 variant ripped through the Bay Area. An estimated 478,000 people traveled in and out of San Jose’s airport during peak holiday traffic in December. Airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor said this data comes from the TSA, which recorded passenger traffic between Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Mallon: The bus—a simple solution to airport transit

The last time I went to the Mineta San Jose International Airport on public transit, I had to take the bus to the light rail before finally boarding another bus to the terminal. The trip from Cambrian took a little more than an hour and could have taken longer if I had missed a transfer. Even residents traveling from downtown to the airport need to take both light rail and bus, which can take over 30 minutes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose museum helps vaccinate children for COVID in playful setting

With California set to require K-12 students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes, pending full FDA approval, the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose is stepping to help—keeping vaccination rates for Santa Clara County kids consistent with the region. Museum Executive Director Marilee Jennings was concerned about some parents taking a wait and... The post San Jose museum helps vaccinate children for COVID in playful setting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Money and politics: Santa Clara mayor’s family empire

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor might represent a smaller Bay Area city, but there’s nothing small about her business empire. Gillmor, who is up for reelection in 2022, controls a sprawling real estate portfolio that includes strip malls in Santa Clara, swaths of undeveloped land near Gilroy and a small plot in San Bernardino County. Her... The post Money and politics: Santa Clara mayor’s family empire appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads

A COVID-19 outbreak has made its way to the Julian Street Inn housing site in downtown San Jose. This week, seven out of the 54 residents who live at the congregate shelter for homeless residents tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as positive infections are climbing in Santa Clara County as the omicron variant spreads.... The post San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s idea to launch a public bank is off the table

San Jose lawmakers explored forming a public bank a few years ago, but it went nowhere. The idea was introduced by Councilmembers Magdalena Carrasco, Sergio Jimenez and Raul Peralez in a 2019 memo, after San Jose received information that led to the cancellation of a city banking contract with JPMorgan Chase. The institution had been accused of wage theft. The City Council ended up approving an extension of the banking service agreements with Wells Fargo.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Flea Market payment opens door to vendors’ future

San Jose has recently received funds from the landowner of the Berryessa Flea Market to help transition vendors following last year’s City Council vote to rezone the property for future development. The Bumb family, who owns the land, wired the first $500,000 installment of $5 million a few days before the Jan. 1 deadline to... The post San Jose Flea Market payment opens door to vendors’ future appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy